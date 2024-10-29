H+H international A/S: Major shareholder announcement
News provided byH+H international A/S
Oct 29, 2024, 10:41 ET
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Company announcement No. 567, 2024
In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, on 28 October 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 25 October 2024 had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 845,129 shares equal to 5.1% of the total share capital and voting rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/major-shareholder-announcement,c4058156
The following files are available for download:
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article