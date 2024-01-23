HH Science™ Receives Brand's 1st U.S. Patent for Balanced Skin™ Clear Skin Vitamins™

Meet the new patented, novel bioavailable oral option for the improvement of inflammatory skin conditions like acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, sun damage and more

MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Science™ is proudly announcing the brand's 1st patent for their Balanced Skin™ Clear Skin Vitamins™. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent No. 11,877,998 which will be officially released on January 23, 2024.

Dr. Helen Torok Before & After Images

The patent titled "Supplement Composition" is owned by inventors Heather L. Funk, MBA and board-certified dermatologist Helen M. Torok, M.D. owners of HH Science™ LLC. The Balanced Skin™ Clear Skin Vitamins™ have been patent pending for the past 5 years and HH Science™ has worked diligently to secure the patent and as a result it is now a patented, novel bioavailable oral option for the improvement of several inflammatory skin conditions including acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, actinic keratosis, sun damage, ulcers, wounds, vitiligo and several more. Upon submission of the patent, 20 claims were verified, including improvements for:

#8 - melanoma

#9 - melasma

#10 - acne

#13 - rosacea

#15 - psoriasis

#17 - atopic dermatitis

Synopsis of Clinical Research

A clinical study that followed eight patients who were diagnosed with acne, inflammation, melasma and/or perioral dermatitis was conducted during the time of February 2017 through July 2017 at Trillium Creek Dermatology in Medina, Ohio. The clinical researcher, Dana Pilz, PA-C, was evaluating whether the Clear Skin Vitamins™ contributed to the overall improvement of acne, melasma, inflammation and perioral dermatitis.

All the patients except for two were compliant with taking their Clear Skin Vitamins™ daily. These patients all experienced improvement with their clinical diagnosis. In conclusion, the Clear Skin Vitamins™ did contribute to the overall improvement of acne, melasma, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, inflammation, and perioral dermatitis.

According to Dr. Helen Torok, "I developed this unique encapsulated supplement to help patients who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, perioral dermatitis, and sun damage. This novel supplement is encapsulated to increase bioavailability for optimal results. Most supplements are in tablet form and pass through without the benefits getting directly absorbed into the bloodstream. Topical application of vitamins is absorbed into the skin but are not readily absorbed into the bloodstream and therefore cannot address internal vitamin and nutrient deficiencies. A holistic approach that addresses both the internal and external components of inflammatory skin conditions is necessary for optimal results. Our in office clinical trial mentioned above demonstrates the success of this holistic approach by partnering our patented Clear Skin Vitamins™ with a clean topical skincare regimen. It is safe for all skin types and supports a clear complexion from the inside out. The unique comprehensive mix of inflammatory fighting nutrients including Zinc and Vitamins A, B-6, C, and E, and antioxidants work from within to address inflammatory skin conditions."

"We have numerous claims that have been approved that we can now market as being improved from the daily use of our Clear Skin Vitamins™. Patents take 5-7 years to approve and the examination process is extremely rigorous so we are very proud of this accomplishment and hope this is the first of many to come," adds Heather Funk, MBA.

About Balanced Skin™ Clear Skin Vitamins™

Clear Skin Vitamins™ are a natural dietary supplement that can be taken orally to achieve healthy, radiant skin. This 100% nutritional supplement has been scientifically formulated with vitamins and minerals to work from the inside to clear and nourish the skin and protect against a wide variety of skin issues. This unique supplement provides powerful antioxidant protection against free radical damage, and helps fight signs of premature aging and by combatting the visible signs of aging from the inside by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and supporting increased collagen production and elasticity.

Balanced Skin™ Clear Skin Vitamins™ patented formula was developed by Dr. Helen Torok, board certified dermatologist, as a way to help patients who struggle with acne. With over 50,000 units sold of this clean, vegan formula, customers are excited about the results they have achieved. It is safe for all skin types and supports a clear complexion from the inside out.

$26.99 from https://hhscience.com/collections/balanced-skin/products/balanced-skin-clear-skin-vitamins

For more information, please visit hhscience.com

Skimlinks 15%

About HH Science™

HH Science™ was founded in 2003 by Dr. M. Helen Torok and Heather L. Funk, MBA. The company focuses on performance-based skincare, haircare, and beauty products and carefully select innovative formulas that contain the most effective combination of high concentration active ingredients with an innovative delivery system that reaches deeper into the skin for optimal results. All products are dermatologist tested and approved for daily care and to complement aesthetic procedures. All HH Science™ products are PH balanced, cruelty-free, chemical paraben free, non-comedogenic, and do not include toxic, harmful or irritating ingredients. Made in the USA by an FDA-approved facility.

Contacts:

Janice McCafferty

Jessica McCafferty

773-290-7497

[email protected]

SOURCE HH Science