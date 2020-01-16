H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Honours the 27th Batch of Dubai Police Academy Cadets During Graduation Ceremony

The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan's inspection of the graduating officers' row, which had been at the very front. After the inspection, Brigadier Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi delivered a speech on the significance of the occasion, in which he referred to the integration of modern technologies in academic programs and training. He further talked about the Ministry of Education's Academic Accreditation Commission's accreditation of the newly launched ten specialized tracks in the Bachelor of Security and Criminal Sciences. He further mentioned the award won by the Academy for the Best Work Environment and Happiness globally in the past year.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid tribute to the graduates and congratulated them for the consistent excellence they had demonstrated. He urged them to maintain their high standards moving forward, pursue more academic accomplishment should they wish to do so, and gain as much training and experience as possible in the preparation for leadership and practical responsibilities in the future.

At the end of the ceremony, the flag was received by the 27th batch and was handed over to the 28th batch accompanied by pledges. The graduates chanted praises before leaving the arena, celebrating the life of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Orient Planet Media Relations Department

Email: media@orientplanet.com; Website: www.orientplanet.com

Tel: +971 4 456 2888, Fax: +971 454 9528

SOURCE Dubai Police Academy