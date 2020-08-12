HHAeXchange Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHAeXchange, ("HHAX" or "the Company"), a leading provider of homecare management software for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it was ranked No. 2431 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year is an absolute honor, and a great accomplishment for our company," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "Sustaining this kind of year-over-year growth is no small feat. This would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of each and every one of our employees, and our exceptional clients who have placed their trust in us."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

HHAeXchange was founded in 2008 in New York City. Over the past decade, the Company has expanded to six locations across the globe and now has more than 400 employees. In 2019, Cressey & Company LP, a healthcare-focused private investment firm, completed a growth-oriented investment in HHAeXchange. Since the investment, HHAeXchange has expanded its national footprint and more than doubled its client roster.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange offers a comprehensive homecare management software solution for the Medicaid Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) population. HHAeXchange connects payers, providers, state LTSS programs, and patients through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit www.hhaexchange.com.

SOURCE HHAeXchange

Related Links

https://hhaexchange.com

