HHC Living Transforms into a European Christmas Market

The event will take place on Thursday, November 9th in front of HHC Living's new retail location at 11108 Slide Road. This one-of-a-kind experience will immerse guests in a festive atmosphere filled with the spirit of the season.

HHC Living, known for its curated collection of home decor items and furnishings, is the perfect host for this memorable event. The tent will be adorned with holiday lights and decorations, creating a cozy and inviting ambiance that mirrors the charm of European Christmas markets.

"We are thrilled to host this beautiful event that celebrates Italian craftsmanship, holiday traditions, and the joy of personalized home decor," said Michael Porter, COO at HHC Living. He continued to say, "Our hope is to transport our guests to a European Christmas market right here in Lubbock, where they can discover the magic of the holiday season and experience the beauty of Italian design and traditions."

The star of the VIETRI Artisan event, Gianluca Fabbro, is an accomplished artisan with VIETRI, a renowned Italian brand celebrated for its handcrafted ceramics and tableware. As a maestro artisan, he created a unique sponging technique used to hand paint charming and beautiful designs on ceramic and has had the opportunity to design for some of the best retailers and importers throughout the world, including VIETRI. Gianluca's expertise lies in adding that authentic Italian touch to VIETRI's products. During the event, he will take guests on a journey through Italian holiday traditions, sharing stories and insights that have been passed down through generations. Gianluca will also be personalizing VIETRI purchases with Italian phrases, ensuring that each piece becomes a cherished and unique addition to recipients' homes.

The European Christmas market-inspired event will feature a delightful selection of holiday treats, signature beverages, and live entertainment, adding to the festive atmosphere. Guests will have the opportunity to shop for exquisite VIETRI pieces, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the most wonderful time of the year.

HHC Living invites the community to embrace the magic of the season and experience this event. Whether you are an interior design enthusiast, a holiday lover, or simply looking for unique gift ideas, the event promises a memorable time filled with inspiration, tradition, and the beauty of Italian craftsmanship.

Join us on Thursday, November 9th from 11 AM to 2 PM at 11108 Slide Road for a festive celebration that captures the essence of Italian Christmas traditions.

For more information about HHC Living and the VIETRI Artisan event, please visit hhcliving.com/events.

About HHC Living:

HHC Living is a premier destination for interior design and home decor, offering a curated collection of exquisite furniture, decor, and accessories. With a passion for transforming houses into homes, HHC Living's team of talented designers has been creating beautiful living spaces for twelve years.

About Gianluca Fabbro:

Gianluca Fabbro is an accomplished artisan who collaborates with VIETRI, a prestigious Italian brand celebrated for its handcrafted ceramics and tableware. With a deep appreciation for Italian traditions and craftsmanship, Gianluca creates iconic designs that have been, and will be, celebrated for generations.

