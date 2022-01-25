HHCGA, CORE, and The City of Lilburn Organizes Vaccine Event for the Lilburn Community

Starting at 10 am, Friday February 4 th , 2022, all members of the community looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters are invited to take advantage of this FREE event. The auditorium in the Lilburn Municipal Court Building located at 76 Main St NW, Lilburn, GA 30047 is the location for this event. Chief of Police Bruce Hedley for the City of Lilburn provided significant support for the vaccine event. He and his team were instrumental in the coordination and overall logistics of the event. Chief Hedley said, "This is an amazing opportunity for us to further expand our relationship with the Lilburn community. We know this will be a great success and we look forward to future events with our community partners and continued engagement with our citizens." Gwinnett County Fire Chief Russell Knick was also positive in supporting the vaccine initiative when he said, "We are looking forward to welcoming the community to this event. Members of my fire service staff will be on hand to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for all in attendance."

The HHCGA in its continuing partnership with CORE acknowledges the tremendous commitment that CORE has undertaken in working with local partners, including the HHCGA, to support the equitable distribution of COVID-19 resources across the State of Georgia with mobile vaccination sites committed to reaching all Georgians. Shirley E, "Bella" Borghi, Executive Director and Vice-Chairman of the HHCGA said, "On behalf of the HHCGA we are honored to work with CORE and all of the important stakeholders in getting the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to the Lilburn Community, in a stress-free, safe, community orientated environment."

The first 250 persons receiving vaccinations will receive a $50 Publix Gift Card.

The following vaccinations are available:

1st and 2nd dose of Pfizer, Moderna or single dose Johnson & Johnson

Booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna or single dose Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Pediatric doses (available to Children 5 years and older)

No ID nor insurance are needed; you will not be asked about your immigration status.

Appointments are preferred, however walk ins are welcome.

To make your appointment please visit: www.gnrhealthvax.coreresponse.org

Post vaccinated individuals will have the opportunity to complete a brief survey during the 10--15-minute post observation period. Individuals who participate in the survey will be entered into a drawing to win a $75.00 Walmart Gift Card.

Do you have young children? Car seat safety checks will also be available. (Car seats will not be provided.)

It's local! it's free! it's easy! so, come and take advantage of this opportunity to get the COVID -19 vaccine. First come first serve means you should plan to arrive early and avoid the last-minute rush.

This event is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under grant number U3S42189, Community-Based Workforce to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities, for $11,168,768, with 10% percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the official position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

SOURCE Hispanic Health Coalition of GA