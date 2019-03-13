HHHunt Plans $128.4 Million Investment in New Senior Living Communities

"HHHunt has over two decades of experience in the senior living sector and we are committed to continued growth. Our focus is on innovative ideas that will best meet the changing needs of the senior population," said Dan Schmitt, president and COO of HHHunt.

HHHunt's Senior Living division will open two new communities this year in Maryland, including Spring Arbor of Crofton and Spring Arbor of Frederick. Construction of a third new senior living community in Maryland, Spring Arbor of Olney, is underway.

HHHunt also plans to begin construction on a new community in Virginia dedicated to memory care needs, Spring Arbor Cottage of Fredericksburg. These four new senior living communities in Maryland and Virginia will serve more than 365 residents and represent $128.4 million in total investment in these senior living communities.

"Our vision is to improve the world and how people live," said Janet Riddlebarger, president of HHHunt's Asset Management Group. "Our growth and continued investment highlight our confidence in the quality communities we develop and our incredible teams."

HHHunt currently owns and manages 21 senior living communities. For more information, visit www.hhhunt.com.

About HHHunt

Since 1966, HHHunt has grown into a diversified leader in real estate development throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Its five divisions, HHHunt Apartment Living, HHHunt Communities, HHHunt Homes, HHHunt Properties Development, and HHHunt Senior Living, are recognized leaders in their sectors with communities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland. HHHunt improves the lives of thousands of people by being a trusted partner in every phase and stage of their lives. Because at HHHunt, it's how you live that matters. For more information, visit: www.hhhunt.com.

SOURCE HHHunt Corporation

