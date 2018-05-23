HHMI Bets Big On 19 New Investigators

On May 23, 2018, HHMI announced that it will invest $200 million in this new cadre of investigators, a group of individuals known for pushing the boundaries of biomedical research. "We selected these scientists because they know how to ask hard and interesting questions with skill and intellectual courage," says David Clapham, HHMI's vice president and chief scientific officer. "We believe they have the potential to make breakthroughs over time."

Each of the 19 new investigators will receive roughly $8 million over a seven-year term, which is renewable pending a scientific review. In addition, investigator support includes a guaranteed two-year transition period. This new group of investigators is the first to be appointed to a seven-year term (previous terms lasted five years). HHMI selected the new investigators from a pool of 675 eligible applicants. The scientists represent 15 U.S. institutions and will join an investigator community that now numbers over 300.

"Every scientist is unique, but they all need one thing: time," says HHMI President Erin O'Shea. "HHMI is dedicated to providing outstanding biomedical scientists with the time and resources to do their best work. We think of this as investing in people, not just projects."

To date, 28 current or former HHMI scientists have won the Nobel Prize. Investigators have made big leaps forward in HIV vaccine development, microbiome and circadian rhythm research, immunotherapy, and the genome editing tool known as CRISPR/Cas9, among other fields.

2018 HHMI Investigators

Name Institute Thomas Bernhardt, PhD Harvard Medical School Jesse Bloom, PhD Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Edward Boyden, PhD Massachusetts Institute of Technology Clifford Brangwynne, PhD Princeton University Howard Chang, MD, PhD Stanford University Ralph DeBerardinis, MD, PhD University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Benjamin Ebert, MD, PhD Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Zachary Knight, PhD University of California, San Francisco Stephen Liberles, PhD Harvard Medical School Zachary Lippman, PhD Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Gaby Maimon, PhD The Rockefeller University Luciano Marraffini, PhD The Rockefeller University Samara Reck-Peterson, PhD University of California, San Diego Elizabeth Sattely, PhD Stanford University Beth Shapiro, DPhil University of California, Santa Cruz Beth Stevens, PhD Boston Children's Hospital Gia Voeltz, PhD University of Colorado Boulder Meng Wang, PhD Baylor College of Medicine Feng Zhang, PhD Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute plays an important role in advancing scientific research and education in the United States. Its scientists, located across the country and around the world, have made important discoveries that advance both human health and our fundamental understanding of biology. The Institute also aims to transform science education into a creative, interdisciplinary endeavor that reflects the excitement of real research. HHMI's headquarters are located in Chevy Chase, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.



