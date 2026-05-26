HHP Brings Hydra Health Retail Concepts to San Antonio Hospital

ST. LOUIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget what you know about hospital retail. HHP opened a gift shop and a coffee shop in the lobby of a San Antonio hospital, and they're anything but generic. Envisioned as a bright spot for employees, patients and visitors, the Hydra Health storefronts bring together modern design, high-quality products, and local touches.

Hydra Health Gifts at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio, TX

Hydra Health Coffee sources beans from the Eastside's Pulp Coffee Roasters. "We are so honored to be a part of this project," said James Mireles, Founder of Pulp. "Like HHP, we want to bring hospitality to hospitals… and what better way to do that than through specialty coffee." Locally made kolaches and pastries round out the menu.

Hydra Health Gifts carries a curated selection of products that celebrate local spirit, including Spurs gear, Dr. Pepper products, and merch from Whataburger and El Arroyo. There are, of course, snacks, conveniences, cards and gifts as well. Prior to the opening, hospital employees provided input on products they wanted to see available in the store.

HHP renovated both spaces to create environments that feel warm and modern — a reflection of its broader commitment to elevating the hospital experience. By opening up the layout, updating lighting, introducing natural wood finishes, and creating clean product displays, the gift shop is brighter, more organized and easier to shop.

"The reception has been really positive so far. Employees have been commenting on the calm aesthetic, coming in just to chat, and getting excited about products like Big Red and Loteria," said Marie Kloor, SVP, Operations at HHP. The opening marks HHP's first entry into Texas, a significant milestone for HHP as it expands its national footprint.

Visit Hydra Health at:

Methodist Hospital Metropolitan

1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Hydra Health Gifts: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Hydra Health Coffee: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.

About HHP & Hydra Health

Founded in 2017, HHP (Health Hospitality Partners) is a healthcare amenities company that puts employees, patients, and visitors first. Whether through locally roasted coffee, a thoughtful gift, or a welcoming space, HHP brings a human touch to healthcare settings. HHP partners with health systems, hospitals, and academic medical centers nationwide to make healthcare more hospitable for all. Hydra Health is its consumer-facing brand.

Media contact:

Meg Finn

612-237-1837

SOURCE HHP