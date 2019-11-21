HHS Awards $98 Million Contract to ICF for Child Welfare Capacity Building Work

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a re-compete contract to deliver child welfare capacity building services. The $98 million agreement, which was awarded in the third quarter of 2019, is with the Administration for Children and Families Children's Bureau. It has a term of five years including one base and four option years.

ICF will work with the Children's Bureau to deliver a comprehensive array of training, technical support and implementation services to state and territorial child welfare agencies. These services will focus on helping improve the practice and administration of agency programs. ICF will also help these jurisdictions deepen their understanding of organizational performance and deliver effective strategies that improve the safety, permanency and well-being of children, youth and families.

Five years ago, ICF was awarded a contract by the Children's Bureau to stand up the first-ever national Child Welfare Capacity Building Center for States. Since then, the company has delivered capacity building services to 54 jurisdictions. Since 2006, ICF has also supported the Child Welfare Information Gateway which connects child welfare and related professionals with various resources to help them protect children and strengthen families.

"ICF has built a strong collaborative relationship with the Children's Bureau through our work on creating the Center and our long-standing support of the Information Gateway," said Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for ICF. "We look forward to continuing to support them in their efforts to identify effective prevention strategies, develop best practices for building capacity around change management and implement sustainable child welfare programs."

ICF works with governments and nonprofits to help strengthen communities, families and citizens by delivering evidence-based solutions with measurable impact. Read more about ICF's social programs services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

