HHS Awards Technica Spot on Artificial Intelligence and Automation Support Services Contract

DULLES, Va., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technica Corporation, a leader in high-end systems engineering and operations for mission-critical networks and applications, announced it has been awarded a spot on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) solutions indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. The five-year contract is worth up to $49 million.

The IAAI contract supports the development of solutions and services for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, microservices, natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and blockchain.

"The Department of Health and Human Services wants to revolutionize how the public sector works, and we're proud to have been selected to help them with these efforts," said Miguel Collado, Chief Executive Office for Technica. "Through this contract vehicle, Technica will use emerging technologies to help HHS and other federal government organizations to enhance missions and transform business processes. We're a leader in rapidly prototyping and fielding innovative and secure solutions for massive data sets."

To earn a spot on the contract, Technica had to prove its experience and expertise in applied ideation and design support; engineering and process engineering support; systems design; and engineering, prototyping and model making support. Technica's cutting-edge capabilities in these areas are fostered in its research and development lab, which is at the forefront of emerging technology solutions and services. The Technica Zero Trust data provenance solution utilizes cryptographic security and the inherent immutability feature of Distributed Ledger Technology to have a trusted history of why and how data was produced, where and when and by whom. Technica's Cognitive Search and Discovery software tool employs graph analytics and visualizations using NLP, ML and deep learning algorithms.

Technica has designed and built AI-supported emerging technology programs for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Most recently, Technica began work with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory to develop a fog computing platform, SmartFog, using AI and ML that integrates and distills disparate smart edge device data into a common platform in limited power and bandwidth environments.

About Technica Corporation

Technica Corporation, founded in 1991, provides high-end system engineering services to Defense, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, and Federal civilian agencies. The company specializes in systems engineering; integration and testing; cybersecurity; and product development, deployment, and support. For more information, please visit www.technicacorp.com.

