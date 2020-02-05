HHS Deputy Secretary to Keynote Digital Health CXO Tech Forum

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GovernmentCIO Media & Research will hold its Digital Health CXO Tech Forum Feb. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the International Spy Museum, featuring a keynote from Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan.

Other speakers include key leaders from HHS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Food and Drug Administration, Veterans Affairs and Defense Health Agency.

Throughout the morning, conversations will touch upon the challenges and initiatives that the federal health IT community currently faces and engages with, including data transparency and privacy, security, software and application development, electronic health record portability and supply chain management.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the event's webpage: https://governmentciomedia.com/digital-health-cxo-tech-forum .

The event also will be livestreamed on the website for those who cannot attend in person.

About GovernmentCIO Media & Research

GovernmentCIO Media & Research is the online destination for thought leadership and coverage focused on the transformation of government IT. Its experienced team collects the best practices and research regarding the advancing technology and management landscape.

CONTACT: Amy Kluber, 202-596-5774, akluber@governmentcio.com

SOURCE GovernmentCIO Media & Research