HHS Technology Group Introduces ConstellationAI to Power Healthcare Digital Asset Discovery with Artificial Intelligence

AI-driven healthcare platform enables companies to unlock the value of digital assets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it has introduced ConstellationAI, an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare digital asset marketplace that holds the potential to catalyze discovery, drive innovation, and unlock hidden value.

Constellations are unique clusters of digital assets (data, documents, images, etc.) that can be explored using AI tools to answer what once were considered unanswerable questions, with the goal of driving new discovery and potential monetization of these assets for the benefit of healthcare and other industries. With ConstellationAI, users can discover and connect different digital assets leveraging an advanced studio for model development and federated asset discovery.

"Our mission at ConstellationAI is to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age by unlocking the full potential of AI," said Brett Furst, President of HTG. "At the heart of ConstellationAI lies a fusion of creativity, precision, and unmatched expertise, culminating in a platform that promises to exceed expectations. By seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art AI capabilities with a unique federated asset discovery methodology, we are delivering unparalleled efficiency, productivity, and results."

ConstellationAI leverages the power of HTG's revolutionary data platform, Discover your Data® (DyD®), alongside cutting-edge AI technology to help researchers unlock unparalleled insights and opportunities.

Key features of ConstellationAI include:

Advanced analytics : Harness the power of data with robust analytics tools, providing actionable insights and driving informed decision-making.

: Harness the power of data with robust analytics tools, providing actionable insights and driving informed decision-making. Predictive modeling : Anticipate trends and opportunities with precision through predictive modeling capabilities, enabling proactive strategies for success.

: Anticipate trends and opportunities with precision through predictive modeling capabilities, enabling proactive strategies for success. Federated discovery : Federated learning empowers individuals and institutions to collaboratively train AI models without directly sharing raw patient data.

: Federated learning empowers individuals and institutions to collaboratively train AI models without directly sharing raw patient data. Scalability : Adapt and grow effortlessly with a scalable platform designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes.

: Adapt and grow effortlessly with a scalable platform designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes. Security: Safeguard sensitive information with advanced security measures, ensuring peace of mind and compliance with regulatory standards.

"With ConstellationAI, users bring their digital assets to an AI-powered platform to transform raw information into actionable insights," said Noland Joiner, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Health Care at Mathematica. "Mathematica is excited to be a part of this revolutionary program."

As an organization at the forefront of enabling data-driven decisions, Mathematica is thrilled to contribute to both the COVID-19 Research Database and the National Kidney Foundation's KidneyCARE Study, two examples of the impact unlocked through ConstellationAI.

For more information about ConstellationAI and its transformative platform, click here.

About ConstellationAI

ConstellationAI is a pioneering leader in AI solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled innovation. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of what's possible, ConstellationAI is revolutionizing the future of AI-driven innovation.

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group (HTG) is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HTG delivers modular software solutions, custom development, and integration services for the modernization and operation of systems supporting a broad spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Janet Mordecai

Amendola Communications (for HHS Technology Group)

[email protected]

SOURCE HHS Technology Group