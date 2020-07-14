HHS Technology Group Partners with Medversant to Help States Streamline Medicaid Provider Enrollment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it is collaborating with Medversant Technologies to integrate Medversant's ProviderIQ™ credentials verification solution with its provider data management platform, Discover your Provider™ (DyP).

The combination of the two solutions creates a powerful and compliant Medicaid enrollment solution enabling state Medicaid agencies to quickly and accurately perform provider outreach, streamline provider support to minimize non-responders, and automate data capture from primary sources.

ProviderIQ is the most comprehensive credentialing solution available on the market and is certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and accredited by URAC, an independent, nonprofit accreditation organization. The solution successfully performs verification of more than 100 data sources in real-time and integrates results into the DyP platform, helping state Medicaid agencies meet specific government requirements with superior provider data quality.

Medversant's patented ProviderIQ technology has credentialed or screened more than 4.2 million providers from over 250 of the nation's leading healthcare organizations since 2004.

DyP is a software-as-a-service, commercial-off-the-shelf solution built to provide wide-ranging functionality through a provider portal to include provider enrollment, provider self-service, and support for additional functionality. DyP is a holistic, modular solution that supports the enrollment and maintenance of all provider types as well as the needs of internal users.

In addition to facilitating and promoting greater provider participation, DyP leverages leading-edge technology to significantly streamline once-seemingly cumbersome internal processes, enhancing the provider experience, increasing staff productivity, and promoting the highest quality in customer service.

Notably, DyP is one of six certified Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) solutions by the National Association of State Procurement Officials' (NASPO) ValuePoint contracting arm. These solutions are highly configurable, web-based, and automate many of the manual functions occurring in the legacy MMIS, according to NASPO.

"Provider screening is an often-tedious, time-consuming process for both providers and state Medicaid agencies that can lead to delays in care that contribute to poor health outcomes for vulnerable patient populations," said Bradley White, CEO of HTG. "The integration of our DyP solution with ProviderIQ delivers a market-leading solution that will help states more quickly and effortlessly enroll providers, enabling patients to obtain the high-quality care they deserve."

"Medversant is dedicated to delivering provider data management solutions that provide clients with faster, more accurate results and a better return on investment," said Matthew Haddad, CEO, Medversant. "We are pleased to collaborate with HTG to help ease the burden of provider enrollment and enable states to increase the quality of services they provide to their Medicaid enrollees."

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

About Medversant Technologies, LLC

Medversant Technologies has been a pioneer in healthcare IT, changing the paradigm on how provider information is used to dramatically improve processes across the entire spectrum of the healthcare industry. We solve provider data management challenges through an array of patented technologies and service offerings for government, health insurance plans, facilities and practitioners increasing compliance and patient safety and decreasing costs for all. Visit https://www.medversant.com/.

