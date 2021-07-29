HHS Technology Group to Present Provider Services Case Study at Medicare Enterprise Systems Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it will deliver an Industry Education Session at the Medicare Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC) that will share lessons learned from successful implementations of the Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) Provider Services module using agile project management methodologies.

HTG will showcase its approach for assisting states with provider enrollment, screening and monitoring to streamline interactions with states' Medicaid systems for participating providers. HTG will highlight its use of agile processes to deliver its provider data management platform, Discover your Provider® (DyP).

DyP is one of six certified MMIS Provider Services solutions, as evaluated and awarded by the National Association of State Procurement Officials' (NASPO) ValuePoint contracting arm. These solutions are highly configurable, web-based, and automate many of the manual functions occurring in the legacy MMIS, according to NASPO.

The educational session, "Successfully Implementing the NASPO ValuePoint Provider Services Module Using Agile Methodologies," will be presented by Thomas Swider, HTG's Executive Vice President of Professional Services, and Bradley White, HTG's Chief Executive Officer.

The MESC is an annual gathering of federal and private sector individuals to exchange ideas related to Medicaid systems and health policy affected by those systems. The conference's agenda covers a wide range of topics critically important to Medicaid programs, including Medicaid Enterprise System procurement, funding, and operations; modularity initiatives; as well as health information technology; health information exchange; and data analytics.

This year's conference will be conducted from August 9 to 12 in Boston. HTG's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, at 5 p.m. Eastern time in room 306.

"As states develop plans to modernize their Medicaid systems, they should look to trusted partners with proven expertise and experience in MMIS implementations," said Bradley White. "We look forward to sharing our story with MESC attendees of how HTG has optimized Medicaid provider management processes, including screening, enrollment and monitoring."

