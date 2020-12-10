HI-BRIDGE HIE Selects NextGen® Health Data Hub as its Health Information Exchange Platform

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-BRIDGE HIE has selected NextGen® Health Data Hub (HDH), a cloud-based health information exchange (HIE) platform that supports the secure sharing of patient health data aggregated from multiple sources.

NextGen HDH allows HIE administrators to establish rules-driven data exchange to facilitate the automated routing of patient information throughout the community of care. The solution includes built-in patient matching, an API-first design, support for behavioral health data protection, and a provider portal. HDH supports all the clinical data types in use by in-patient and ambulatory health systems and its robust data normalization capabilities ensure that all connected systems can interoperate successfully.

"We selected NextGen Health Data Hub because it is best suited to meet our needs and the needs of our providers. Our goal is to consistently improve patient access to care, access to health data, and to drive an overall better patient and provider experience. Out of the box, HDH provides the platform for us to fulfill our goals," said Dominic H. Mack, M.D., MBA.

"We are proud to partner with HI-BRIDGE to support the future of data exchange in the greater Atlanta region and we are confident that the selection of Health Data Hub can help facilitate greater interoperability, data access, and improved clinical insights for all connected providers," said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare.

Carmen Hughes, Health IT Director stated, "We are excited to embark on this new partnership with NextGen Healthcare and their HDH solution as we advance our HIE platform to better support our members, and scalable to align with our growth initiatives. Additionally, our technical services partner, TangoSquared, will provide the necessary know how to take advantage HDH's vast patient and clinical searches, improved system performance, enhanced EHR interoperability, and improved reporting."

"Working with HI-BRIDGE and NextGen Healthcare to implement HDH has truly been an exceptional experience. Both organizations are committed to bringing the best in class solutions to their clients. As a technology solutions provider we believe HDH has no equal with its cloud-based, API first platform. It's a modern platform built with tomorrow in mind," said Thomas Theriault, Founder and CEO, TangoSquared.

About HI-BRIDGE HIE: Established in 2014, HI-BRIDGE HIE, is a mission-based Regional Health Information Exchange (formerly Georgia HealthConnect) created to provide interoperability through integrated technology and clinical support services to meet the needs of smaller practices, hospitals and health systems for the electronic exchange of patient clinical information. HI-BRIDGE HIE is member affiliate of Georgia's state HIE, Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), through which bi-directional data exchange enables users to have access to statewide and nationwide patient clinical record data at the point of patient care. HI-BRIDGE HIE is based out of the National Center for Primary Care at the Morehouse School of Medicine, in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at hibridges.org

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About TangoSquared: Founded in 2006, TangoSquared is a veteran-owned design and development agency headquartered in Syracuse NY. Our services include UX design and implementation, application architecture and development, as well as branding and marketing communications. Please visit https://tangosquared.com

