HI-CHEW® and LONELY GHOST Team Up to Celebrate the Holidays in Sweet Style

Limited-edition apparel collection celebrates the iconic HI-CHEW ® Strawberry flavor with a cozy candy-inspired style, featuring a matching sweat set and hat

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW ®, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, has partnered with cult-favorite lifestyle brand LONELY GHOST to launch a limited-edition apparel collection that celebrates the joy of the holiday season. The collection, which includes a matching sweat set and hat, is inspired by one of HI-CHEW's most iconic flavors: HI-CHEW® Strawberry. This collaboration marks HI-CHEW's first-ever entry into apparel, bringing together two brands known for fun, creativity, and authentic fan engagement.

The HI-CHEW® x LONELY GHOST apparel collection, which includes a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a hat, ​i​s available for purchase starting November 14, 2025, while supplies last. Inspired by HI-CHEW®'s iconic strawberry flavor, this limited-edition collection celebrates the joy of the holiday season.

Featuring a vibrant red color palette perfect for the festive season, the unisex collection showcases LONELY GHOST's signature phrases with a sweet HI-CHEW® twist - "HI-LOVE YOU SAY IT BACK," highlighting the bold playful spirit shared by both brands. Whether you choose to gift this to a loved one, or treat yourself to a cozy new set for the Winter months, it's sure to spark joy and excitement with its unique designs.

The three-piece apparel collection includes:

Sweatshirt ($75): A strawberry-forward hoodie featuring "HI-LOVE YOU SAY IT BACK" on the front and a new phrase, "BEST THINGS IN LIFE ARE SWEET" on the back, paired with a list of life's sweet moments. Available in sizes XS-4X.

Sweatpants ($70): The wide-leg sweatpants feature the phrase "BEST THINGS IN LIFE ARE SWEET" along with scattered strawberries throughout the design. Available in sizes XS-4X.

Hat ($30): This snapback hat is white with a red brim and features "HI-LOVE YOU SAY IT BACK" on the front, and strawberry details on the side. Available in one size.

The exclusive collection will be available for purchase starting today, November 14, at 10am MT on lonelyghost.co/collections/hi-chew , in the brand's flagship store, 'Ghost Grocery' (Provo, UT), and their newest store 'LONELY GHOST' in Fashion Square (Scottsdale, AZ). The collection will be available while supplies last. Fans who purchase the set will also receive a gift with purchase, HI-CHEW® Strawberry Sticks, to bring the flavor to life and enhance the experience.

"It was always essential for us to partner with an innovative and creative brand that shares a passionate, loyal fan base— one that shares the same passionate and engaged community as HI-CHEW's Chew Crew.," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "LONELY GHOST was the perfect partner to bring HI-CHEW's unique personality to life and we're excited to bring our consumers another fresh, exciting way to engage with the brand."

"Our favorite collaborations are the ones that make people do a double-take; the ones that feel unexpected and end up making total sense. HI-CHEW® was exactly that," says Bronson Christensen, Co-Founder of LONELY GHOST. "Teaming up with such an iconic brand just felt right and we are excited to bring this collection to life."

Founded in 2019, LONELY GHOST has grown from a streetwear brand into a lifestyle movement grounded in authenticity and emotional storytelling, sharing its signature style with brand fans across the world. They have recently expanded into partnerships with beverage brands, food brands, and other fashion brands as their growth continues to skyrocket. HI-CHEW® was created as a flavorful disruptor within the candy category and continues to follow evolving trends and taste preferences. The brand is dedicated to the development of true-to-flavor offerings that consumers can't get enough of.

HI-CHEW® Strawberry is bursting with juicy, true-to-life Strawberry flavor and stands as the most popular HI-CHEW® flavor in the U.S., followed by Watermelon, Mango, Grape, and Green Apple. It is available in HI-CHEW® Stick packaging, as well as in the iconic HI-CHEW® Original Mix.

HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices, and both natural and artificial flavors, and contains no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® is also gluten-free. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA). To learn more about Lonely Ghost, visit LonelyGhost.co or follow us on Instagram (@lonelyghost) or on TikTok (@lonelyghostco).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 300 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About LONELY GHOST

Founded in 2019, LONELY GHOST was created to help people feel more connected in a world that often feels disconnected. The idea was simple: build a brand that's both cool and kind, one where everyone feels welcome, seen, and part of something bigger. More than just clothing, LONELY GHOST is about experiences that bring people together. Through pop-ups, stores, collaborations, festivals, and community events, the brand continues to create spaces where strangers become friends and connection feels effortless. At its core, LONELY GHOST exists to connect the lonely, to spark conversations, spread good energy, and inspire people to do good. It's a community built on high vibes, kindness, and real connection. For more information, visit lonelyghost.co .

