HI-CHEW™ Fruit Combos: When Two Fruit Flavors Collide to Create a Third Flavor Experience

Inspired by your favorite hot weather beverages, the new HI-CHEW TM Fruit Combos offerings stay true to their equatorial roots. The smooth and refreshing Tropical Smoothie is created with an outer layer of Passion Fruit combined with a deliciously juicy Mango layer inside. Creamy Coconut surrounds a tangy Pineapple flavor within to bring to life an island classic, Piña Colada. With just one bite, each new flavor will allow your taste buds to escape to the tropics, no matter the weather outside.

"Being at the forefront of flavor innovation, we saw a great opportunity to take our double-layer appearance one step further for the launch of Fruit Combos," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "Tapping into consumers' excitement for these tropical beverages, our R&D team was able to seamlessly blend two flavors into one chewlet to give consumers a brand new flavor experience."

The creation of Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada adds to the brand's ever-expanding flavor offerings. With a passion for flavor, HI-CHEWTM continues to conduct extensive research to develop the perfect flavors for the American consumer, exploring palate preferences and evolving trends. HI-CHEWTM is now available in 16 flavor offerings in the United States, lending to the candy's increasing popularity among a growing audience. HI-CHEWTM has seen year-over-year double digit growth since its introduction to the U.S. market over a decade ago in 2008, a testament to the brand's rising following and fanfare.

The HI-CHEWTM Fruit Combos Mix is offered in a 3-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $2.59 (varies per market). HI-CHEWTM Fruit Combos Mix is available exclusively at 7-Eleven locations nationwide and on the retailer's Amazon page. Starting April 28th, HI-CHEWTM Fruit Combos Mix will be available for purchase at additional retailers and online at HI-CHEW.com. To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and Twitter (@HICHEW).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 185 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEWTM:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, and Açaí. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune and a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon. The latest offering from the candy brand is the HI-CHEWTM Fruit Combos Mix, featuring new flavors Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually.

SOURCE HI-CHEW

Related Links

http://hichew.com

