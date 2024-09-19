HI-CHEW® Reveals New Brand Mascot: Chewbie - An Instigator of Fun

The fun-loving mascot will be a joyful brand representative and encourage fans to choose fun when they choose HI-CHEW®

Chewbie's first big break will be an integration on Jimmy Kimmel Live! week of October 14th

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW ®, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, is excited to introduce Chewbie, the brand's first official ambiguous mascot with a big personality. Chewbie will bring the vibrant brand persona to life, making appearances across brand marketing materials, social media, and in-person activations.

Chewbie is the embodiment of HI-CHEW® – a plump, carefree chew whose mission is to make the world around them a bit more fun and extraordinary. As a seeker of amusement, Chewbie is spontaneous and lets curiosity get the best of them. Whether Chewbie is trying new things, stirring up some innocent mischief, or handing out free HI-CHEW® to fans, this fun-loving mascot is all about spreading joy and sharing the chewy goodness.

The loveable mascot is a true instigator of fun, encouraging HI-CHEW® fans to choose fun and embrace being their authentic selves. With their own unique language, Chewlish, Chewbie incorporates "CHEW" into everything they say and do, fully embracing the brand's energetic personality. Chewbie's goal will be to entice consumers to taste and experience the whimsical world of HI-CHEW®, using their likable charm and many HI-CHEW® branded outfits. From a bold HI-CHEW® blue sweatshirt to a sporty fanny pack, Chewbie is always repping HI-CHEW® with style.

"Chewbie embodies everything that HI-CHEW® represents - joy, excitement, and chewiness," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Chewbie's friendly energy and mischievous attitude are sure to bring even more fun to the HI-CHEW® brand. We look forward to welcoming Chewbie as our official mascot and creating opportunities for fans to interact with a tangible vision of HI-CHEW®."

Brand fans can begin to spot Chewbie – and maybe even snag some free candy - at different HI-CHEW® events and activations in person, on social media, and on the big screen. Chewbie's first big break will be an integration on Jimmy Kimmel Live! week of October 14th, where they will join Guillermo to cause some mischief in the studio. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights 11:35|10:35pm CT on ABC. Chewbie then heads to the Big Apple, where they will take over a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City on Thursday, October 17th from 4pm-8pm EST. Keep an eye on the billboard located at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue across from Port Authority—you might just catch Chewbie sharing how brand fans can get more free HI-CHEW®!

Through HI-CHEW's partnerships with several MLB teams, Chewbie will also be present at select HI-CHEW® Days and sampling events at the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs stadiums.

To learn more about Chewbie and to see the mascot's personality come to life, visit HI-CHEW.com/chewbie . To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and TikTok ( @HICHEWUSA ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, and new Dessert Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, and new Dessert Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. The newly launched HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

SOURCE HI-CHEW