Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Appointment of New Leadership Team

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Crush Inc. ("Hi-Crush" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed a new executive team to manage the Company's next phase of growth. Dirk Hallen was named Chief Executive Officer, Stephen White was appointed Chief Operating Officer, and William Barker was named General Counsel and Chief Commercial Officer. All appointments were effective as of November 30, 2020.

"We are excited for the energy and fresh perspective this group will bring to Hi-Crush," said Colin Leonard, Chairman of the Board of Hi-Crush. "Along with the rest of the Board, I look forward to working closely with Dirk and the new team to continue building a market leader in the frac sand and logistics sectors."

Mr. Hallen was previously Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pronghorn Logistics, LLC ("Pronghorn"), which was acquired by Hi-Crush in May 2019. Prior to Pronghorn, he was the Director of Corporate Development at Rockpile Energy Services and worked as a management consultant at Booz & Company focused on the oil and gas industry. Mr. Hallen will also serve on the Board of Directors of Hi-Crush.

Mr. White co-founded Pronghorn with Mr. Hallen and served as Pronghorn's Chief Operating Officer. After Hi-Crush's acquisition of Pronghorn, he served as Vice President of Logistics and Field Services at Hi-Crush. Prior to Pronghorn, Mr. White was Director of Business Operations at Rockpile Energy Services, and also previously worked at Schlumberger and Pioneer Energy Services.

Mr. Barker most recently was Associate General Counsel at Insperity, Inc. He previously served in various roles during his prior five years at Hi-Crush, including as Associate General Counsel, Vice President of Midstream Operations, and Principal Strategy Officer. Mr. Barker previously worked for the law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP.

"I am grateful to the Board for giving me the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated group of people," said Mr. Hallen. "Along with Stephen, William and the rest of the Company's leadership, I look forward to the journey ahead at Hi-Crush as we focus on building on its long history of efficient frac sand production, excellent customer service, and technological innovation."

About Hi-Crush Inc.

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire frac sand supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion. For more information, please visit www.hicrushinc.com.

