Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Successful Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Crush Inc. (OTCMKTS: HCRSQ), ("Hi-Crush" or the "Company"), a fully-integrated provider of proppant logistics solutions, today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has confirmed its Prearranged Plan of Reorganization (the "Prearranged Plan").

Under the terms of the Prearranged Plan, which was approved at a hearing yesterday afternoon, the Company eliminates approximately $450 million of unsecured debt, reduces annual interest expense by more than $43 million, and equitizes certain material general unsecured claims against the Company. The Prearranged Plan provides the Company significant additional liquidity while minimizing operational disruptions.

"We are very pleased to have achieved this successful outcome with our noteholders and creditors," said Mr. Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush. "The confirmation by the court of the Prearranged Plan will allow for the recapitalization of Hi-Crush, and enable our company to continue delivering high quality services to our customers with the added benefit of a significantly improved balance sheet, thereby enhancing Hi-Crush's financial flexibility over the near and long-term. We look forward to continuing to serve our partners across the oil and gas industry as the sector's premier frac sand and frac sand logistics provider."

The Company anticipates finalizing the Prearranged Plan over the coming weeks, subject to standard and customary closing procedures and conditions. Hi-Crush Inc. anticipates full emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings by mid-October.

Advisors

Lazard is acting as financial advisor, Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel, and Alvarez & Marsal is acting as restructuring advisor to Hi-Crush Inc. in connection with the Prearranged Plan. Moelis & Company is acting as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is acting as legal advisor to the Noteholders.

About Hi-Crush Inc.

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

