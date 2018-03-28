NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365596







According to "Global Hi-Fi System Market By System, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", Hi-Fi system market is to cross $ 18 billion by 2022.Growing media and entertainment industry, coupled with increasing awareness among people about high resolution audio are among the major driving factors for the global Hi-Fi system market.



Moreover, with expanding youth population, demand for headphones and portable speakers is also increasing, thereby positively influencing the global Hi-Fi system market. Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., Yamaha Corporation, ONKYO Corporation, DEI Holdings, Inc., and Kenwood Corporation are some of the major players operating in the market.



"Global Hi-Fi System Market By System, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", discusses the following aspects of Hi-Fi system market globally:

• Hi-Fi System Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By System (Product, Device & DAP), By Technology (Wired & Wireless), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Automotive), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC & Others)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Hi-Fi system manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



