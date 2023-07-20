HI, GAY! - Canned Vodka Soda Brand created by and for the LGBTQ+ community Aims to Destigmatize the word 'Gay', Launches with Four Iconic Flavors

July 20, 2023

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many years, the term 'gay water' has been known within the queer community as a colloquialism for a vodka soda. As of today, the brand Gay Water officially launches to bring that phrase to the mainstream as one of the first alcoholic beverages founded and grounded in the LGBTQ+ community.

Gay Water is more than a beverage company, it is a brand that will represent the LGBTQ+ community 365 days a year. At its earliest definition, "gay" means "happy," yet over the years perception of the word shifted to negative as people began using it as a pejorative label for people and actions. The company is on a mission to reclaim the word by making it visible every day and for everyone - at local bars, restaurants, liquor stores, grocery stores, and in peoples' homes.

The company is the brainchild of Spencer Hoddeson, queer influencer and previous Head of Corporate Social for Yahoo. "There has been a distinct lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the alcohol industry, but Gay Water aims to change this," says Spencer Hoddeson, Founder and CEO of Gay Water. "As a company, we are focused on creating positive change in the industry through our work with vendors and employees that share our values. We want to create a brand that sparks joy every time you see and taste it."

With three simple ingredients, only 80 calories and 4% ABV, gluten-free and no sugar, Gay Water also aims to appeal to folks trying to make healthier lifestyle choices, but still want to enjoy alcohol. Gay Water will launch with four refreshing flavors: watermelon, lime, peach, and grapefruit with plans to expand to more product lines in the coming months.

Gay Water single flavor packs will contain six 12oz cans for $18.25 and variety packs will contain twelve 12oz cans for $36.50. Gay Water is available online and at retailers across the US. For more information on Gay Water Vodka Soda, visit gaywater.com

About Gay Water
Gay Water is not just any canned vodka soda company, but a queer mission-driven lifestyle brand that aims to celebrate and empower the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe in reclaiming the word 'gay' by making it visible every day - be it at your local bar, restaurant, liquor store, grocery store, and of course, in your own home.

As a company, we are committed to creating a safe and inclusive community for everyone, including our employees, the non-profits we collaborate with, and the vendors we work with. For more information visit gaywater.com

