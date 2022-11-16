HI MARLEY INTEGRATES GRAMMARLY'S AI WRITING ASSISTANCE TO ENSURE CONFIDENCE IN CUSTOMER COMMUNICATIONS

Improving Policyholder and Carrier Interactions With Enhanced Efficiency, Clarity and Quality

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley , creators of the only digital collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced it has integrated Grammarly's leading AI communication assistance into the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud to improve the quality of communications between policyholders and carriers. Powered by SMS, Hi Marley ensures customer satisfaction and reduces customer churn by making the claims process faster, easier, and more convenient.

Improving retention depends on how well carriers communicate with their customers. Hi Marley's recent study of time to first contact revealed that adjuster responsiveness correlates directly with customer satisfaction and faster claims resolution. In the study, the top 25 percent of claims adjusters with the lowest median time to first contact resolved claims 10 percent faster than the bottom 25 percent, resulting in three days reduced cycle time. Furthermore, according to Hi Marley's policyholder survey , respondents said "speed of response" is the most important expectation when texting with an insurance company.

Responsiveness matters in claims communications. Earlier this year, Hi Marley introduced Coaching capabilities to provide actionable insights, which guide adjusters to claims conversations that require attention, improving response time by 20 percent. Integrating Grammarly's real-time writing suggestions—delivered through the Grammarly Text Editor SDK —enhances communications with greater efficiency, clarity and quality to create even more lovable customer experiences. Now, insurance adjusters will experience Grammarly's in-line writing assistance while crafting communication to policyholders within the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud.

"We know even the slightest missteps in handling claims have an outsized impact on the customer experience, and that can be the difference between a five and four-star satisfaction score," said Sean Stevens, Senior Product Manager at Hi Marley. "Our Coaching capabilities give employees in-the-moment alerts, including "Needs Attention" notifications which prioritize high-impact issues so they can be quickly, accurately, and empathetically resolved, leaving the customer with a superior experience. Ensuring that communications are clear, concise, and engaging is a big part of customer service and satisfaction, making Grammarly a valuable addition for our users."

"We launched Grammarly for Developers to help people everywhere communicate more effectively, and that includes customer-facing teams who need to communicate clearly and confidently to delight their customers," said Rob Brazier, Head of Grammarly for Developers. "With our Text Editor SDK, Hi Marley is bringing insurance carriers the tools they need to provide great customer service experiences. We're excited to see Hi Marley leverage Grammarly as part of their mission to improve the speed and quality of communications."

To learn more about how leading insurance carriers use Hi Marley's Coaching capabilities to improve customer communication and satisfaction, click here .

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent collaboration platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics to deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

