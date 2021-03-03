Hi Marley Lands SaaS Insurance Industry Pro Steve Kraus as Head of Marketing

BOSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced the appointment of Steve Kraus as the company's Head of Marketing. Steve has extensive experience as a senior leader in marketing, sales and service roles within industry-leading technology companies. In his new position, he'll oversee marketing to bring Hi Marley to its next stage of growth by capitalizing on unprecedented demand for communications technology within the insurance industry.

"Steve is the right person to build on our incredible momentum and take us to the next stage of our evolution," said Mike Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of Hi Marley. "Steve's years of enterprise software experience, fresh perspective, and proven track record of scaling high performing marketing teams will fuel our continued expansion as we affirm our leadership in the insurance technology space."

Steve is a veteran marketing executive with more than 20 years' experience within the software industry – from startups to large scale operations. He has proven successes in leading disruptive companies to scale their go-to-market strategies and rapidly win new markets. He joins Hi Marley from Cogito, where he was the senior vice president of marketing and product, and helped triple revenue and user growth year-over-year during his tenure.

Prior to Cogito, Steve led marketing for Pegasystems CRM suite of applications, where he grew the suite from a niche player into a recognized leader for marketing, sales, and service. Steve led go-to-market activities for KANA Software (acquired by Verint), serving as General Manager for KANA's customer experience management applications, and led product marketing and strategy for Chordiant Software's CRM applications.

"I've witnessed the incredible increase in demand by consumers and companies alike for modern technology that makes communication easy, efficient and takes advantage of the power of mobile devices," said Steve. "Interactions between a customer and their insurance provider represent moments of truth in the relationship. If insurance providers proactively communicate with clarity and empathy, customers will in turn reward them with their loyalty and advocacy. To date most interactions have happened via traditional telephone calls and paper trails, frustrating customers and increasing the level of effort on employees. Hi Marley has the team, technology, industry focus and rapidly growing customer base to reinvent that experience. Hi Marley is helping make insurance lovable, giving customers confidence they will be protected when they need it most."

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com .

