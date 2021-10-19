Hi Marley Named To The 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List Of Top Fintech Startups

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced the company has been included on the fourth annual CB Insights' Fintech 250. The list honors emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Hi Marley makes it simple for insurance carriers to seamlessly communicate with policyholders via text to increase transparency and cut through inefficiencies. By providing a smart SMS platform purpose-built for the insurance industry, inside of which the entire ecosystem of service providers can communicate, carriers delight customers, achieve faster time to resolution, and see financial results.

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

Feedback from policyholders has put pressure on carriers to interact with customers in the channels they prefer, and integrate more of the insurance claims ecosystem, such as body shops and rental agencies, as well as offer digital communications channels for services other than just claims. As a result, the number of carriers using Hi Marley's platform has doubled, and the company has seen a 4x increase in the user base.

"Hi Marley empowers insurers with the capabilities they need to differentiate themselves and thrive in a highly competitive market. Our frictionless communication platform seamlessly connects policyholders to the entire insurance ecosystem, reduces cycle times, and endears insurance companies to their customers," said Mike Greene, CEO and Co-founder, Hi Marley. "We're proud to be recognized by CB Insights and join the others on this prestigious list of highly innovative companies."

About Hi Marley, Inc.

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

