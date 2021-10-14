Hi Marley Names Lauren McCollem Head of Marketing

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced the appointment of Lauren McCollem as the company's new Head of Marketing. Lauren brings a strong background of designing and executing data-informed go-to-market strategies for companies in both the private and public sectors, including data analytics company Dimensional Insight, customer behavioral insights firm Harte Hanks and Boston-based remote work technologies provider, LogMeIn.

Lauren has an extensive background in partnering with product, customer and sales leadership to leverage buyer and user insights to achieve product market fit and fuel growth. These talents will help Hi Marley make steps towards achieving its vision of transforming and modernizing the customer experience in insurance. Hi Marley's purpose-built communication platform makes it simple for policyholders to seamlessly and conveniently communicate with their insurance company. Lauren's background perfectly fits with this mission and will be a tremendous asset in helping carriers compete, be more customer-centric and embrace new, digital-first technologies that modern consumers have come to expect.

"Lauren impressed us from the start with her deep understanding of how customer behavior impacts the pace and ability at which insurance companies embrace new technologies to be more competitive," said Mike Greene, CEO and Co-Founder, Hi Marley. "We're on a mission to empower insurance to communicate simply, build trust and protect what people love. Lauren's experience scaling high performing teams along with her infectious energy and knowledge of how to activate markets make her a perfect fit to help us realize our mission."

Lauren joins Hi Marley from LogMeIn, where she held VP-level roles in product marketing, corporate marketing and customer marketing during a phase of rapid growth as a publicly traded organization while also supporting the company during its transformation and shift to private ownership. Prior to LogMeIn, Lauren was Vice President, Marketing at Dimensional Insight, where she was responsible for the direction, execution and management of product marketing and demand generation strategies. She also served for three years as Harte Hanks' Director, Strategy and Product Marketing, building products and services to support the goals of technology marketers.

"Hi Marley is a purpose driven organization that has set out to completely transform the way an entire industry interacts and engages with its customers," said Lauren McCollem, Head of Marketing, Hi Marley. "Getting the opportunity to work alongside a team that truly understands the benefit of leveraging customer insights to build great products that their users love is a dream scenario for any marketing leader." Lauren adds, "The insurance industry is forging ahead with digital transformations that improve policyholder experiences. To be part of supporting that transformation and helping carriers impact those outcomes is exciting. Hi Marley's technology builds loyalty and affinity between policyholders and carriers by enabling more human and caring interactions."

About Hi Marley, Inc.

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com .

