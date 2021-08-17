Hi Marley Names SAAS Industry Pro Neil Murphy As Chief Financial Officer

"Neil is a leader who brings the level of professionalism and scalability Hi Marley needs to successfully manage growth in relation to the demands being put on our business," said Mike Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of Hi Marley. "Neil's years of enterprise software experience, and proven background of building high-performing finance teams will solidify our leadership in the insurance technology space, and we're excited to have him as a member of the Hi Marley leadership team."

Neil is a veteran finance executive with more than 20 years experience within the software industry – from startups to publicly-traded operations. He has proven successes building and growing finance and operations teams in dynamic environments. He joins Hi Marley from Zaius, where he was the CFO from 2018 until this year, and managed the company's acquisition by Optimizely in March.

Prior to Zaius, Neil held multiple positions with Enservio, including Co--CEO and CFO during his tenure from 2011 to 2018. He helped scale the business until it became profitable, and managed Enservio's acquisition by Solera, where he remained on as Chief Financial Operating Officer.

Earlier financial positions included VP, Finance for Phase Forward, a publicly-traded company and provider of data collection and integration management services for clinical trials and drug safety until the company was successfully sold to Oracle.

"I've been a part of many high performing companies and they all had one thing in common: a singular vision for how their solution will change their market; that's where Hi Marley is today, and I'm excited to help Mike and his team scale this incredible offering and solve an acute insurance industry problem," said Neil Murphy, CFO, Hi Marley. "This is an opportunity to build a generational business right here in Boston, and I'm excited to work alongside this world class team and high-caliber investors on the mission to make insurance lovable."

