Hi Marley Welcomes Naved Siddique as SVP Strategy and Solutions

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only AI-enabled collaboration platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced that Naved Siddique has joined Hi Marley as SVP of Strategy and Solutions.

As SVP of Strategy and Solutions, Naved will work closely with the Hi Marley Growth team to identify carrier challenges and opportunities while leveraging his insurance knowledge, consulting expertise, and analytical acumen to position the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud for success.

Naved comes to Hi Marley from CCC Intelligent Solutions, where he spent much of the past 16+ years leading the Solutions and Consulting organization as a Group Vice President. He previously served as Director of New Product Solutions. Before CCC, Naved held a variety of general management and consulting roles.

Naved brings deep industry and consulting experience to Hi Marley. At CCC, his team worked directly with customers to ensure they realized maximum ROI from their products to drive valuable business outcomes.

"I am most proud when I can work with carriers to improve their results and quantify the impact for their entire organization.," said Naved. "At Hi Marley, I'm excited to help develop our solutions in a way that makes a meaningful, demonstrable impact. I look forward to working with carriers to enhance their processes and operational efficiencies, increase customer satisfaction and achieve optimal results."

Naved will also work closely with Hi Marley's leadership to influence product vision, operational planning, go-to-market prioritization, and organizational strategic planning efforts while helping Hi Marley continue to develop a world-class Solutions and Consulting team.

"I was drawn to Hi Marley's culture and mission," said Siddique. "Personally, the most important thing for me is a company's culture and people. So, when I met the different individuals and saw what everyone was trying to accomplish, I was excited to join a company making a positive impact on the industry."

"With 70 customers and growing, this is the perfect time to welcome Naved to Hi Marley to support, elevate and accelerate the sales process," said Dan Keenan, Chief Growth Officer at Hi Marley. "Whether it's an adjuster, claims executive, service professional, or insurance agent, Naved understands carriers' needs and pain points. He will help us articulate Hi Marley's value, identify new approaches to achieve even greater results, and drive satisfaction across the insurance ecosystem at scale."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry-leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Media Contact

Amy Finn, VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi Marley, Inc.