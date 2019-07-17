Hi Marley Welcomes New Client: FedNat Home Insurance

BOSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FedNat goes live with the Hi Marley platform to amplify their exceptional customer experience through text messaging in a seamless and modern way.

Florida-based FedNat implemented Hi Marley in March of 2019 to help evolve their claims process. Hi Marley enables their claims staff to communicate with insureds and the providers that are typically involved in a claims process, within a singular conversation. For the end customer, it appears as a simple text conversation between a group of people. FedNat, who specializes in home, condo, and flood insurance, is best known for providing fair and competitive pricing coupled with outstanding customer service. Using Hi Marley allows them to go even further in delivering the best customer experience possible.

Brian Turnau, SVP of Claims for FedNat says, "Hi Marley brings our devoted client service to a new level. By integrating their solution, we are creating a better experience for a happier customer while optimizing our internal process efficiencies."

Hi Marley is an AI-enabled SMS texting platform that bridges the conversation between insureds and the entire insurance ecosystem. The messaging solution streamlines communication around claims, underwriting and policyholder service interactions. Simultaneously, Hi Marley connects everyone who touches that insurance experience into a single conversation happening in real-time.

Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley, expresses, "We could not be more thrilled to be working alongside FedNat. Our mutual commitment to deliver an impeccable customer experience helps to drive better outcomes for both the end customers and FedNat's team."

FedNat has seen continued success since their launch – 92% 5-star ratings for their adjusters, and an average customer satisfaction score of 4.9 / 5. Following this outstanding performance, FedNat has amplified their internal focus on using Hi Marley as a key part of their claims solution. Hi Marley's commitment to the insurance ecosystem has helped propel FedNat forward with their endeavor.

About Hi Marley, Inc.

Hi Marley is a software provider offering the first AI-enabled conversation platform specifically designed for the insurance industry. Hi Marley enables insurance carriers to easily and quickly communicate with customers and other partners in the insurance ecosystem so they can deliver an optimal customer experience. The platform has flexible APIs and requires zero integration to get started. Learn more at www.himarley.com .

About FedNat Holding Company

The Company is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. The Company markets, distributes and services its own and third-party insurers' products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

