Hi Mutual Society (HMS) Focusing on Creating a Better World Based on Blockchain: Announcing Their All New Product and Technology

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- So far, HMS has successfully launched three blockchain mutual support products — Global Health Mutual Support, Token Support, and Flight Delay Mutual. The three products are aimed at different users in different fields. In addition, HMS has made continuous breakthroughs in technology development and has become the world's first mutual support blockchain application platform that has been landed.

Products Innovations

HMS

Global Health Mutual Support

On March 9th, 2018, HMS Global Health Mutual Support went online. It's using a decentralized system so that the global members who join the plan share the health risks of each other. HMS advocates "one person suffers from illness and everyone will equally afford the cost". The community members of HMS will be able to obtain a stable health risk protection with minimal spending.

The Global Health Mutual Support is mainly for global users 18-60 years old. Members will only need to store 100 HMCs in smart contracts. After a 180-day observation period, if the member is suffering from the illness/illnesses that is/are listed on the 30 Major Illnesses List, she/he will have the right to receive up to 300,000 HMC as the mutual support compensation.

Thanks to the open, transparent and traceable mechanism of the blockchain, members are able to check the status of the community at any time. The funds in the locked pool are automatically executed by smart contracts, and no one individual/organization has authority to misappropriate them.

Token Support

On March 17th, 2018, HMS launched its Token Support product specifically for crypto users. It provides blockchain mutual support for crypto users so that users who join the community through mutual support contracts may receive corresponding hedging support when the market goes ups and downs. The mutual support fee for each phase is 0.01ETH~0.02ETH. Lucky members may earn up to 2ETH mutual support. Those lucky members are elected by smart contract, and the election process is open to all members in order to ensure fairness and randomness.

The Token Support has two major products: "Afraid of Rising Mutual Support" and "Afraid of Falling Mutual Support". As of May 7th, 2018, there were 7 mutual support contract plans that have been implemented.

"Afraid of Rising Mutual Support":

If the user is afraid of the price rising after flesh, he/she can participate in this mutual support. When the token price (specified tokens participating in the mutual support) rises to reach 25% after fleshing, it triggers a compensation contract and the user has a chance to obtain compensation.

"Afraid of Falling Mutual Support":

If the user is afraid of the price falling after buying the token, he/she can participate in this mutual support. When the price of the token (specified tokens participating in the mutual support) drops by 25% after the user buys it, it triggers a compensation contract and the user will have the opportunity to claim a compensation.

Token Support is currently launching EOS mutual support products, and will soon launch the mutual support contracts based on HMC.

Flight Delay Mutual

On April 9th, 2018, the HMS Flight Delay Mutual was launched. It provides flight delay blockchain mutual support mechanism for flight passengers globally. The passenger will only need to pay 100 HMC and enter the correct flight information. If his/her flight meets the flight delay criteria, he/she may receive up to 2000 HMC as the compensation. There are no geographical restrictions on the product. Global users who are taking flights that can be searched from the third-party data company "FlightStats" are all able to purchase the product.

If one of the three conditions happened to the flight that has been registered by the Flight Delay Mutual members—flight diversion, flight return, flight cancellation or the landing time delay for more than 2 hours after it's taken off on time, the member would receive compensation. (The delayed time is calculated from the scheduled time of arrival to the actual time of arrival.)

On April 17th, 2018, the first automatic compensation of Flight Delay Mutual was made. By May 7th, 2018, the community had paid an accumulated total of more than 70000 HMC.

Technology Innovations

User Security

HMS has adopted a mnemonic login technology. During the followed product iterations, a new login password function was added, and the mnemonic check was enhanced to provide users a dual-account confidentiality service.

User account system

HMS has continuously improved its product experience by optimizing payment protocols, completing two-node backups of wallets, and strengthening data statistics functions.

Product iteration

HMS has completed and released the international version of 1.0.1bate, and has recently launched a refer program to reward users with HMC when they invite friends to join the Flight Delay Mutual.

Technical Extension

HMS is developing and testing EOS contracts to improve the operating speed of the platform system and to be prepared for providing technical support for large-scale multi-product operation in the future.

