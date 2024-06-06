Hi Power Cycles Announces Formation of Defense Division, Unveiling of the Fastest Factory Military Grade Electric Bike Ever, and Strategic Leadership Expansion

Bryan Maizlish Appointed to Advisor & Interim President & CEO of Hi Power Cycles Defense Division

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Power Cycles (HPC), an industry leader in electric bikes, today announced an expansion of its core business into the federal, state, and local government markets via the newly established HPC Defense Division ( www.hpcdefense.com ), and the market introduction and rollout of the Revolution W, the fastest factory military-grade e-bike in the world with blazing speed of 80 MPH.

Hi Power Cycles Revolution W Bryan Maizlish

Tapped to lead this effort as Advisor & Interim President/CEO is Bryan Maizlish, a seasoned and well-respected public sector industry veteran, formerly holding leadership positions within divisions at Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman/TASC, Jacobs Engineering (Jacobs), and, most recently VP at Human Security (HUMAN), a Goldman Sachs portfolio company.

Bryan launched HUMAN's public sector and partnerships, authored the business plan, targeted, co-negotiated to successful executed agreements, and provided follow-on customer support for large government contracts, resulting in a highly profitable annual recurring revenues (ARR) at HUMAN in less than a year. During his tenure, HUMAN was named among the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies in 2023, and TIME 200 Best Inventions of 2023.

This move marks an evolution for Hi Power Cycles, leveraging Maizlish's visionary leadership, deep strategic and proven operational expertise, and innovative approach to design and engineering to accelerate the company's growth, continued expansion and transformation, and relationships.

Maizlish's efforts contributed significantly to the creation and completion of the military-grade and military ready Revolution W, an exhilarating urban, dirt road, mountain and battlefield-ready masterpiece, representing the ultimate adrenaline rush and the fastest factory electric bike (e-bike) ever made. The Revolution W camo and black (customized colors are available) super bike is the next-level breakthrough for performance and quality in the industry, and offers a hand crafted frame, unique lighting systems and state-of-the art computerized screen and controls, and the highest quality components that are often required in urgent situations, hard to reach, steep, and uneven terrains, and hostile environments where time, speed, accuracy, reliability, safety, and performance are critical.

The Revolution W, fully manufactured and assembled in the USA, has phenomenal suspension that provides an elite luxury riding experience over all terrains, is capable of unleashing 10,500 heart pounding watts on its way to eye-watering 80 MPH top speed, and a mind-blowing mountain conquering 280Nm maximum torque.

"I am thrilled and excited to welcome Bryan as Hi Power Cycles Advisor and Interim President & CEO. Bryan supported our efforts in achieving a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract # 47QSMS24D005F, and is a co-architect and co-designer of our newest e-bike, Revolution W, the fastest factory e-bike in the world we introduced this week at an exclusive event in New York City. His depth of knowledge and expertise in building and scaling new businesses and new ventures is unparalleled, and his passion for the e-bike industry makes Bryan a natural selection to lead the next phase of HPC," said Chris Hunt, Co-Founder of Hi Power Cycles.

"Chris and his brother Derek are the foundation and visionaries of the leading US electric bicycle industry pioneer for almost two decades providing meticulously crafted and ground-breaking technology and unleashing the fastest, lightest, most durable, highest quality, and reliable e-bikes in the world," said Bryan Maizlish, Hi Power Cycles new Advisor and Interim President & CEO. "I look forward to leading Hi Power Cycles strategy, sales, marketing, operations, partnerships, and commitment to Hi Power Cycles mission. Hi Power Cycles' e-bikes have extensively been field tested under the most grueling, extreme weather, brutally steep, and rugged conditions. Excelling in these conditions, along with superior safety features and riding comfort, makes Hi Power Cycles an excellent solution to law enforcement, municipalities, federal agencies, military and defense entities, fire and first responders that are also seeking cost-effective, lightweight, superior quality, dependable, all terrain, and a highly energy efficient mode of transportation that achieves mission needs and requirements, significantly enhances capabilities over existing options, and made in the USA. We are pleased to announce that HPC Defense has recently closed contracts with government agencies, and we look forward to expansive growth and supporting the requirements and needs of our government partners."

As a top performer, Maizlish was named one of the 14 Leading Minds by the Institute of International Research who "influenced an industry," and received the NOVA Award, Lockheed Martin's highest honor, was twice awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award on the largest program at Northrop Grumman (within the TASC division), and received high accolades for leading enterprise architecture efforts at Jacobs Engineering.

Maizlish also is a best-selling author on IT portfolio management. He received an MBA from The Wharton School of Business, and was a member of the 1983 Rose Bowl Champion UCLA football team.

Contact: Jarrod Holland

Publicity Factory

910.431.3322

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi Power Cycles