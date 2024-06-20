Hi Power Cycles, in Collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Relevance International, Announce the Limited-Edition Release of Two Wayne Enterprises Electric Bikes

The Revolution W and Maverick W Are Inspired by Bruce Wayne and the 85th Anniversary of Batman

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by DC's Bruce Wayne, released during the 85th anniversary of Batman's first appearance in pop culture and entertainment, and in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Relevance International's Brand Experience & Partnerships division, Hi Power Cycles (www.hpcbikes.com), the leading US manufacturer of electric bikes, is pleased to announce the release of two insanely powerful, elegantly robust, and unparalleled Wayne Enterprises limited-edition electric bikes: the Revolution W electric bike (ebike), and the Maverick W electric enduro mountain bike (EMTB). Both are available now for consumer purchase exclusively at www.brucewaynex.com.

HPC Revolution W HPC Maverick W

The Bruce Wayne-inspired Revolution W ebike pays homage to Batman's first appearance in Issue #27 of Detective Comics in 1939. It features unrivaled performance with 10,500 watts of power, blistering 80 MPH top speed, and up to 100 miles of range on throttle only, non-pedaling mode. This Wayne Enterprises-branded, limited-edition Revolution W, a Midnight Black masterpiece, commercially debuts as the fastest factory ebike in the world, and only 27 will ever be manufactured.

The Revolution W is an absolute powerhouse, with unprecedented class-leading performance, suspension, and brakes for conquering both on and off-road environments. It caters to ebike enthusiasts, collectors, and consumers who demand exceptional quality, a remarkably comfortable luxury ride, next-level componentry and innovation, and a heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping ebike experience unlike any other on the planet.

It features a rally-inspired cockpit shrouded by a sleek, forged-carbon fairing with a state-of-the-art digital screen, providing riders with all vital information, connectivity, and control needed for conquering the journey ahead. Premium EXT Suspension front and rear provides more than nine inches of frame travel for the ultimate in comfort and performance. For added safety and enjoyment, the Wayne Enterprises limited-edition Revolution W ebikes come equipped with high-resolution forward and rear-facing cameras.

The Wayne Enterprises limited-edition Maverick W is the ultimate expression of the relentless pursuit of perfection and performance. Only 100 limited-edition Maverick W's will be produced, providing world-class performance in a sleek and luxurious EMTB package. The Maverick W boasts a hand-welded frame and features an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy chassis with a modern high-pivot design, world-cup winning Ohlins front and rear suspension with 165mm travel, cutting-edge components, and class-leading 2,000W power and 200Nm torque. With state-of-the art components coupled with world-class engineering, the Wayne Enterprises limited-edition Maverick W EMTB floats across rough terrain with the smoothness of falling night.

"Bruce Wayne relies on expansive resources, honed skills, and intellect, as well as the ability to harness new technologies in ways that have never been seen," said Bryan Maizlish, Interim President & CEO of Hi Power Cycles Defense. "The Wayne Enterprises limited-edition Revolution W and the limited-edition Maverick W electric bikes exemplify many of Bruce Wayne's best qualities, allowing adventurers and discoverers possibilities to blaze new paths, explore remote landscapes, and challenge terrains and trails while obliterating many previous limitations of electric bikes. Every element has been meticulously hand-crafted in the USA, curated, inspired, and adhering to Bruce Wayne's persona. This is a new era for electric bikes."

"The Wayne Enterprises limited-edition Revolution W and Maverick W electric bikes are awe-inspiring and exemplify our Wayne Enterprises guiding motto: partner with premier brands to bring Bruce Wayne's elevated taste into the real world," said Robert Oberschelp, Head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. "Hi Power Cycles are game changers for the industry, and their Revolution W and Maverick W cycles, showcased during the recent Wayne Enterprises Experience in NYC, embody the essence of the Wayne Enterprises brand in the relentless pursuit of perfection and exceptional uniqueness and quality."

With decades of combined experience racing and developing performance electric bikes, Hi Power Cycles continues to deliver some of the most powerful and highest performing electric bikes in the world.

About HPC

Hi-Power Cycles, LLC was founded in 2008 by brothers Chris and Derek Hunt. Since 2008, they have formed an incredible team made up of engineers, e-bike enthusiasts, top-tier mechanics, and professional bike athletes to push the limits of what their electric bikes can do. Every product on their website has been not only vetted by their engineers, but has also been field tested in real world applications by their professional riders to stand up to and handle the toughest situations. Each bike is meticulously crafted from the ground up in California with an incredible attention to detail and pride. Every single component has been hand selected by their knowledgeable team to offer the best overall performance and unparalleled fit and finish. For more information: https://hpcbikes.com/

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

About Relevance International

Relevance International is a woman-owned, full-service strategic consulting, communications, marketing, brand-building, experiential, and digital agency offering a global, 360-degree approach from its offices in New York, London, and Los Angeles. Known for international campaigns and partnerships, the agency's global network operates on every continent to take clients' brand and business goals farther, faster. The firm specializes in transforming brands into market leaders across luxury lifestyle, real estate, tech, hospitality, and design, among others. The firm recently unveiled its Brand Experience & Partnerships division to focus on live and digital storytelling with an emphasis on building collaborative brand and entertainment ecosystems. Founded by Suzanne Rosnowski, Relevance International celebrates 12 years of award-winning excellence.

