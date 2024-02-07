HI SELTZER ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SPEC'S

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hi Seltzer , one the fastest growing THC-infused beverages in the country, has partnered with Spec's Wine & Spirits to distribute to its 200+ stores and nearly 70% of all on-site retailers in Texas.

"We are grateful to Spec's for sharing our vision of providing customers with an approachable, delicious, refreshing THC beverage. As an emerging brand in a new market segment, this partnership validates our purpose and will help drive velocity as we expand our footprint across the U.S.," said Lou Police, CEO of hi Seltzer.

hi Seltzer at Spec's

"hi Seltzer fills a unique void in our portfolio, and we believe it has the right combination of taste, functionality, and innovation to be the next billion-dollar brand," said John Rydman, CEO and Owner of Spec's. "We strive to introduce best-in-class products to our customers and are thrilled to welcome the hi Seltzer team to Texas. We look forward to partnering with them to build an exciting new category."

To learn more about this partnership and hi Seltzer visit www.hiseltzers.com and follow us on social media @hiseltzers.

ABOUT HI SELTZER

hi Seltzer is a zero-calorie, zero-sugar, zero-alcohol, hemp (Delta 8)-infused seltzer made with only three ingredients. The company is shaking up the THC-infused category as the first beverage to utilize a cutting-edge nano-emulsified base ingredient that allows it to pour clean and clear every time. Each 12oz can contain 5mg of D8, which offers a more subdued and gentler high than other THC-infused products on the market. This perfect dose makes hi Seltzer an approachable and fun alternative to alcohol, allowing people to enjoy the Happy without the hangover™. hi Seltzer comes in five flavors, including Watermelon, Pineapple, Wild Berry, Real Cherry, and Lemon Lime, and is available in more than 3,000 stores across 24 states and can be found here . hi Seltzer is also available nationally through their website .

About Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Since 1962, Texas family-owned Spec's has provided exceptional service and an impressive selection of unique finds for hungry and thirsty Texans. With 200+ locations in more than 100 cities across Texas, Spec's carries thousands of wines, spirits, craft beers, gourmet foods and accessories. For more information, follow Spec's on Facebook and Instagram (@Specs1962) or visit specsonline.com.

