HI SELTZER ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SPEC'S

News provided by

hi Seltzer

07 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hi Seltzer, one the fastest growing THC-infused beverages in the country, has partnered with Spec's Wine & Spirits to distribute to its 200+ stores and nearly 70% of all on-site retailers in Texas.

"We are grateful to Spec's for sharing our vision of providing customers with an approachable, delicious, refreshing THC beverage. As an emerging brand in a new market segment, this partnership validates our purpose and will help drive velocity as we expand our footprint across the U.S.," said Lou Police, CEO of hi Seltzer.

Continue Reading
hi Seltzer at Spec's
hi Seltzer at Spec's

"hi Seltzer fills a unique void in our portfolio, and we believe it has the right combination of taste, functionality, and innovation to be the next billion-dollar brand," said John Rydman, CEO and Owner of Spec's. "We strive to introduce best-in-class products to our customers and are thrilled to welcome the hi Seltzer team to Texas. We look forward to partnering with them to build an exciting new category."

To learn more about this partnership and hi Seltzer visit www.hiseltzers.com and follow us on social media @hiseltzers.

ABOUT HI SELTZER
hi Seltzer is a zero-calorie, zero-sugar, zero-alcohol, hemp (Delta 8)-infused seltzer made with only three ingredients. The company is shaking up the THC-infused category as the first beverage to utilize a cutting-edge nano-emulsified base ingredient that allows it to pour clean and clear every time. Each 12oz can contain 5mg of D8, which offers a more subdued and gentler high than other THC-infused products on the market. This perfect dose makes hi Seltzer an approachable and fun alternative to alcohol, allowing people to enjoy the Happy without the hangover™. hi Seltzer comes in five flavors, including Watermelon, Pineapple, Wild Berry, Real Cherry, and Lemon Lime, and is available in more than 3,000 stores across 24 states and can be found here. hi Seltzer is also available nationally through their website.

About Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
Since 1962, Texas family-owned Spec's has provided exceptional service and an impressive selection of unique finds for hungry and thirsty Texans. With 200+ locations in more than 100 cities across Texas, Spec's carries thousands of wines, spirits, craft beers, gourmet foods and accessories. For more information, follow Spec's on Facebook and Instagram (@Specs1962) or visit specsonline.com.

SOURCE hi Seltzer

Also from this source

HI SELTZER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL ASSOCIATION

HI SELTZER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL ASSOCIATION

hi Seltzer, one of the fastest-growing THC-infused beverage companies in the United States, has partnered with the Professional Pickleball...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.