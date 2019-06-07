Hi-Tech Doubles Production of Laxogenin 100™ -- A Revolutionary Bodybuilding Anabolic agent!

NORCROSS, Ga., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laxogenin 100™ body building supplement is the product every athlete or health conscious person has been waiting for! Anyone who wants to build muscle and/or enhance athletic performance and currently is using legal prohormones, growth hormone releasers, and/or creatine supplements needs to pay attention. Laxogenin is the perfect synergistic product to use alongside any growth-related supplement. If you are ready to literally take supplementation to never seen before levels, Laxogenin is it. What is even more interesting is that compared to other testosterone or prohormone products on the market, this is safe for both men and women to take.

5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin is an ingredient Hi-Tech perfected via our synthesis process better than anyone in the industry, given our 23-year history with this ingredient. Hi-Tech's founder used every 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin going back to the original Mesobolin, put out by Amino Discounters in the early 1990's. For men, Hi-Tech recommends using this product with IGF-1 products like our Pro IGF-1 to assist in lean mass gains. For females Laxogenin 100™ can be taken by itself and not cause androgenic side effects. Laxogenin 100™ contains 100mg which is 2-4 times stronger than its competitors at the same price range. It is also manufactured with Hi-Tech's proprietary Cyclosome™ technology (described below).

Laxogenin 100™ is perfect for:

Anyone who wants to build muscle and/or enhance athletic performance.

Any bodybuilder/athlete already using legal prohormones, HGH releasers, and/or Creatine supplements who wants to promote muscle growth.

Anyone who wants a supplement that will complement (rather than be redundant to) his or her current athletic supplement stack.

Athletes who are avoiding androgen supplements (e.g., women), but still want to promote muscle growth and promote protein synthesis.

Equally safe for use by men and women.

The best (published) study can be found in the journal Phytochemistry, 1971, vol. 10, pp 1339-1346. Again in 1989, same journal vol. 28, no. 9 pp 2509-2511 (laxogenin acetate). There is reference going back to 1965 in Chem. Pharm. Bull. 13(5), pp. 545-550 (laxogenin).

It was Dr. Syrov's paper of 1976 though, appearing in Farmakol, Toksikol that really caused Hi-Tech researchers to begin looking into making this compound in 1994. The paper is entitled, "An Experimental Study on the Anabolic Activities of 6-keto Derivatives of some natural sapogenins". It details the 4 sapogenins (referred to as compounds 1-4 in the Soviet Union) and gives source material, results of the classic steroid model and mentions. 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin appears to be Compound 2, the most desirable of these steroidal saponins.A double-blind study of laxogenin and 5α-Hydroxy Laxogenin on athletic performance is shown below. One hundred healthy male bodybuilders volunteered for the 4-week double-blind study during an intensive training period. The subjects were randomly divided into three groups and assigned to receive 5α-Hydroxy Laxogenin, laxogenin and placebo (isomaltulose) everyday, respectively. The daily training schedule included barbell bench press, barbell bicep curls, seated leg press and seated leg press at 65% of the maximum exercise. Meanwhile, upper arm circumference, bust and thigh circumference were measured weekly. During the period, nobody was allowed to try a new supplement or drug. Daily food was not changed suddenly, and protein intake remained constant.As compared to placebo, 5α-Hydroxy Laxogenin supplementation had a significant effect on increased strength and endurance, broader arms, legs and shoulders. It is believe that 5α-Hydroxy Laxogenin can help you to build a stronger and healthier body.

5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin is an ingredient Hi-Tech utilized while other compounds sold illegal prohormones and we perfected our synthesis process better than anyone in the industry given our 23 year history with it. Hi-Tech's founder used every 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin going back to the original Mesobolin, put out by Amino Discounters in the early 1990's. All the studies show in order for 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin to exert its full effects, an optimal androgen level is needed. For example, one of Dr. Syrov's papers details Laxogenin and how it works. From "An Experimental Study On The Anabolic Activities of 6-Keto Derivatives Of Some Natural Sapogenins", and Syrov stated, "Castration of the rats resulted in 26% less growth vs. intact rats of the same age." In a companion paper, "Novel, Natural and Non Hormonal Anabolic Agents Derived From Plants", this point is again hammered home, "Castration of the animals weakens the anabolic effects of Laxogenin." This tells us that some level of Testosterone/androgen must be present to exert its full effects.

Hi-Tech recommends if you are a male athlete that you combine Laxogenin 100™ with our Superdrol, Dianabol, 1-Testosterone or other prohormone products as a stack. For females Laxogenin 100™ can be taken by itself and not cause androgenic side effects.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an Innovator in the Bodybuilding and Prohormone industry being one of the first companies to introduce many of the prohormones that have entered the marketplace over the last decade. Researchers at Hi-Tech recently developed a proprietary process called Cyclosome™ Technology. This one-of-a-kind technology brought to you by the leaders in Prohormones involves the entrapment of hydrophobic prohormones and other Testosterone boosting compounds in the form of water-soluble Prohormone–cyclodextrin (CD) complex in liposomes has been investigated as a new strategy to combine the relative advantages of CDs and liposomes into one system, namely Prohormone-in-CD-in-liposome systems called Cyclosome's™. You can think of all this in terms of a 'Trojan Horse,' passing through the liver unharmed and intact. As opposed to being destroyed in the liver like all other hormonal products on the market, past and present. This new Cyclosome™ technology allows the 'Trojan Horse' to deliver prohormones and testosterone boosters to the systemic circulation by the intestinal lymphatic route, circumventing first-pass inactivation in the liver for the very first time. Almost all previous Oral capsules and tablets manufactured to increase testosterone — including Testosterone itself — are involved in the "first pass affect" which renders the active compounds virtually useless.

Cyclosome™ Technology — the most advanced liposomal delivery technology ever developed for bioavailability is the answer to getting poorly absorbed Testosterone boosting compounds and legal prohormones into the body so they can work !

For Cyclosome™ preparation, an overall understanding of the interaction between CDs and lipid components of liposomes is necessary for this complex. Hi-Tech has developed a Double-loading technique, which is a revolutionary strategy to prohormone release and increase prohormone-loading capacity. The Cyclosome™ approach can be useful in increasing prohormone solubility and vesicles stability, in controlling the in vivo fate of hydrophobic compounds and in avoiding burst release of prohormones from the vesicles. To obtain a stable Cyclosome™, the CDs should have a higher affinity to prohormone molecules compared with liposomal membrane lipids. Cyclosomes prepared by Hi-Tech's double-loading technique are the most advanced targeted prohormone delivery system ever developed because they have a fast onset action with prolonged prohormone release process and the significantly enhanced prohormone-loading capacity.

5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin is essentially an anabolic building block which your body uses as a blueprint to create its own anabolics. 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin supports increased protein synthesis and nitrogen retention, while promoting other anabolic effects such as increased strength, muscle endurance, muscle recovery, and lean muscle mass. Additionally, 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin aids in controlling the stress hormone cortisol, which when out of balance, can increase fat and muscle wasting. If you are want all the amazing benefits above try Hi-Tech's Laxogenin 100™, which is not only twice as strong as its closest competitor, but it also utilizes our state-of-the-art Cyclosome technology for maximum bioavailability and results!

SOURCE Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

https://hitechpharma.com

