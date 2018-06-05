Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals and Fairmont Creamery announce collaboration for line of Cutting Edge Proteins

The protein craze keeps getting larger. It may mean different things to different people, but the trend is here to stay. Whether weekend warriors trying to build muscle, an elite athlete craving greater endurance, or a morning smoothie drinker looking for a convenient way to add protein to your diet, everyone is getting in on the bandwagon. Of course, not all protein powders are created equal.

Whey protein is the protein contained in whey, the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese. Considered to have the highest nutritional value among all food proteins, whey protein is commonly marketed as a dietary supplement. Rich in branched amino acids (containing all 20 essential amino acids), whey protein has many nutritional, biological and functional properties that makes it an excellent protein for in a variety of food applications like protein powders. Hi-Tech and Fairmont will launch three cutting edge proteins to begin.

HydroPro™ is rich in branched chain amino acids (BCAA's) for post-work out lean muscle maintenance and accelerated muscle recovery and repair. Highly bioavailable, it is ideal for high performance post workout ready-to-drink (RTD) or ready-to-mix (RTM) beverages. Previously products with high Immunoglobulin G were virtually found in the pharmaceutical world where isolate plasma serum fractions are sold. Until the collaboration between Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals and Fairmont Creamery this type product was not available at a competitive price, and never been widely sold on the market. However, currently capacity is limited on this unique, high end protein!

The first of such products will be a proprietary Hydrolyzed Whey Protein with a high concentration of Immunoglobulin G (IgG), bioactive protein and leucine peptides. Growth factors in HydroPro™ , including several growth factors, such as insulin-like growth factor -1 and 2 (IGF-1 and IGF-2) also compliment IgG. HydroPro™ is a partially hydrolyzed whey protein isolate designed for rapid absorption to speed up post-athletic recovery and eliminate bitter taste often seen in whey protein hydrolysates. Uniquely in its category, HydroPro™ is the only partially hydrolyzed whey protein isolate that contains such a high amount of leucine peptides and of IgG bioactive protein. HydroPro™ also contains Proline-Rich-Peptides (PRPs), which are have the unique ability to modulate the immune system by increasing activity level in case of certain challenges and decreasing activity level when health is maintained. PRPs are the main regulators of cell protein synthesis and convey appropriate cell functions.

HydroPro™ uses a natural, non-chemical manufacturing process producing whey protein of the highest quality, filtered on special, technologically highly advanced ceramic filters that allows perfectly filtration of all unwanted substances (such as fat, lactose and so on) and isolate clear whey protein with maintenance of all highly-valued primary microfractions, as beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactoglobulin, serum albumin, immunoglobulin, glycomacropepties, lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase and protease peptones. HydroPro™ contains a far superior amount of protein subfractions over any other protein on the market. Because of these growth factors, HydroPro™ is a one-of-a-kind choice for muscle growth and anabolic effect. Rapid gains in muscle mass and weight can be obtained by using this protein. HydroPro™ contains considerably more, bioactive proteins and peptides than other whey proteins. The bioactivity of the proteins offer the consumer benefits beyond an excellent amino acid profile, but increased anabolic potential as well.

Hydrolyzed whey protein is partially digested to make the protein more bioavailable for human digestion. The protein molecules are split into smaller groups called peptides. These amino acids are called peptide bonded and considered highly purified protein that has been enzymatically hydrolysated to form whey peptides. HydroPro™ contains high amounts of leucine-rich peptides isolated from whey proteins to deliver the essential amino acid L-Leucine in a soluble and highly bioavailable form. To state it differently, Leucine Peptides are extremely soluble and more readily absorbed by your muscles which in-turn aid in increased muscle growth and recovery. It is a well known fact that L-Leucine is an amino acid that promotes muscle synthesis. Leucine is commonly used as a supplement for athletes who have increased needs for improved muscle synthesis. HydroPro™ provide Leucine more efficiently and in combination with other anabolic nutrients to help protein synthesis and immune function. The majority of whey peptides pass quickly through the stomach intact to be absorbed by the lower intestines. Small di-and tri-peptides, such as the ones found in HydroPro™, are absorbed faster than free-form amino acids. Ordinary whey protein powders have to be broken down into these smaller peptides compared to HydroPro™, which is already in a partial digestive state.

Jared Wheat, CEO of Hi-Tech, stated, " HydroPro™ is the most revolutionary in a generation of specialty whey protein ingredients that shows our expertise in high purity, high quality proteins. Hi-Tech is committed to meeting the advanced needs of customers through cutting edge science, and HydroPro™ hydrolyzed whey protein uses the latest in natural enzymes to achieve remarkable new properties." The global marketplace for hydrolyzed whey proteins is expanding rapidly across a variety of applications, and HydroPro™ will meet our customers' needs."

