Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals: Diosterol™ brand Dioscorea Nipponica Makino is a Precision Anabolic & Androgenic extract designed Boosting Testosterone levels Higher than anything else on the market!

NORCROSS, Ga., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new proprietary extract called Diosterol™ from Dioscorea Nipponica Makino has been released in the United States. Diosterol™ is a Precision Anabolic & Androgenic extract designed for hard-training athletes who want to get more out of their workout by boosting Testosterone levels. This potent plant anabolic is a concentrated (Drug to extract ratio: 50-66.7:1) equal to 10 -13.4 grams of the whole plant. Diosterol™ is standardized to contain bioactive fractions rich in steroidal furostanolic saponins and glycosides: Progenin III, Pseudoprotodioscin, Methyl Protodioscin, Dioscin, Protodioscin, Iridoid Glycosides, and 6-keto-Diosgenin. Perhaps the most potent compound in this state-of-the-art extract is 6-keto-diosgenin. 6-keto-diosgenin is the plant-based steroid that can be extracted from Smilax sieboldii and certain Dioscorea species and can be synthesized from diosgenin. Due to the complicated purifying process to identify the active ingredients it takes 2000 lbs of raw Dioscorea to make just 40 lbs of Diosterol™!

Diosterol™ has been clinically HPLC tested to be the strongest Dioscorea extract for boosting testosterone levels extract in the world with an average content of over 100 mg of protodioscin per suggested 250mg dose. The total Furostanol Saponins (active ingredients) with up to 60%. This is the same active amount found in the famous Tribestan tribulus product that has been a top seller for 20 years. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals brings its customers, distributors, and consumers lots of state-of-the-science ingredients this year. They live up to their word with the Phase 2 launch of Diosterol™, a proprietary extract meant to boost testosterone levels. The upcoming release of Diosterol™ represents a monumental addition to a product category that has been lacking in the industry—especially after the recent legislation that passed making most prohormones controlled substances like anabolic steroids. The release of Diosterol™ has Hi-Tech starting the year strong. As they move into the next quarter of 2019, Hi-Tech plans to continue to build upon the success and momentum.

Quality: The herbal preparation is produced under GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) conditions. Manufacturing practices were inspected and approved by 5 Fortune 500 companies and the factory has certification of GMP, HACCP, CNAS, HALAL, KOSHER and is now an official member of UNPA and a member in ISC. Control of the herbal preparation and suitable tests are performed to elucidate the structure and other characteristics of the herbal extract. Release specifications for the extract comprise of appearance, identification by TLC fingerprint, marker content, loss on drying, residual solvent, pesticides, heavy metals, aflatoxins and microbiological purity are tested in accordance with Ph. Eur. Identity is tested in accordance with the monograph of the Chinese pharmacopoeia.The starting material is cultivated in the Henan Province of the People's Republic of China. The cultivation of the plant and collection of the plant material are in accordance with the guideline on Good Agricultural and Collection practice (EMEA/HMPC/24618/2005).

It is shown that 6-ketoderivatives of natural sapogenins, viz. agigenin, diosgenin and alliogenin, display the anabolic activity and do not manifest any androgenic properties. The compoud IV/(25 R)-5alpha-spirostan-2alpha, 3beta, 5alpha-triol-6-OH/produces an accelerated gain of weight…..and augments the total amount of protein therein….. greatly mitigates the anabolic effect of the compound IV.

In China and Russia extracts of Dioscorea nipponica Makino have been on the market for more than 40 years. Extracts of the roots of Dioscorea nipponica Makino have a long history of medicinal use in China. The herb was first recorded in 1959 and in 1977 a monograph of Dioscorea nipponica Makino was included in the official Chinese Pharmacopoeia. 6-keto-Diosgenin was discovered by an American scientist in 1996. It was shown to possess an anabolic/androgenic ratio similar to one of the most efficient anabolic substances. It was shown that 6-ketoderivatives of natural sapogenins display the anabolic activity and do not manifest any androgenic properties. Increased testosterone levels are known to increase muscle size and strength in men with downstream benefits on body weight, body fat, muscle size, strength, libido, energy, and mood. S. Bhasin, T.W. Storer, N. Berman, C. Callegari, B. Clevenger, J. Phillips, et al. The effects of supraphysiologic doses of testosterone on muscle size and strength in normal men N Engl J Med, 335 (1996), pp. 1–7

Diosterol™ is the only science-based Dioscorea Nipponica Makino extract, standardized to a minimum of 40% Protodioscin, 60% Total furostanolic saponins, and 90% total saponins including Diosgenin. Protodioscin acts by stimulating the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase, which plays a role in the conversion of testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (Viktorof et al. 1994). In addition, protodioscin also stimulates the hypothalamus secretion of luteinizing hormone (LH), but not of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). The mechanism of protodioscin's action causes increases the production of serum testosterone. Most of all, steroidal saponins have been identified as the bioactive constituents responsible for the anabolic and aphrodisiac effects, these saponins (of which protodioscin is the primary) enable the body to produce more testosterone by raising the levels of the Leuteinizing Hormone (LH), which a hormone released normally by the pituitary gland helps to maintain testosterone production. As the LH increases, so testosterone increases.

Diosterol™ is a Precision Anabolic & Androgenic extract designed for hard-training athletes who want to get more out of their workout by boosting Testosterone levels — available only from Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals—where science never stands still™!

