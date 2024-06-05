Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Expands Production Capabilities in Dietary Supplement and OTC Drug Manufacturing

NORCROSS, Ga., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals adds two more powder lines to handle the increase in its Precision Protein® and growth in its private label sector. This is on the tails of Hi-Tech adding (4) more Stokes 328 tablet presses earlier this year to increase our ability to make more large tablets for our Cyclosome® Technology and Guaifenesin OTC drug products. Two presses will be dedicated to our revolutionary weight management product—SLIMAGLUTIDE® and Cyclosome® products. The other two presses will be for our Ameripharm brand of OTC products and to partner with store brand products to sell a high quality generic version of cough and mucus fighter Mucinex tablets. The treatment, which will bolster the availability of what is expected to be a range of new, generic store brand cough and mucus-suppressant products, is packaged and will be sold under retailers' own labels and our Ameripharm line of OTC products.

The OTC product (guaifenesin 1200-mg and dextromethorphan HBr 60-mg extended-release tablets) is indicated to control coughs and break up mucus in order to make coughs more productive. The over-the-counter cold and flu market is sizeable. Total revenue for cough and cold remedies is over $12 billion, and it could grow annually by 7%, according to Statista. Upper respiratory treatments are the single biggest over-the-counter drug category, according to the nonprofit Consumer Healthcare Protection Association.

"This is another great example of the Hi-Tech and Ameripharm teams continuing to leverage their unique capabilities in providing U.S. consumers state-of-the-art products at greater savings and access to key new store brand over-the-counter products," Hi-Tech CEO Jared Wheat said in the release. "Hi-Tech continues to expand its nutritional and OTC store brand products. Hi-Tech also is a major producer of many top Sports Nutrition Brands due to our supply Chain Management and speed in manufacturing, which is unrivaled."

Since 1979, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has been providing quality custom manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, dietary supplement and beverage industries. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a cGMP certified company that operates out of Four (4) US facilities and multiple warehouses, totally over 600,000 sq. ft. On an annual basis prior to our addition equipment expansion, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals had to ability to manufacture 40 billion tablets on our (50) tablet presses and 12 billion capsules on our (20) high-speed automatic and (10) semi-automatic encapsulating machines. Hi-Tech also has Hi-Tech has (17) Blenders that are capable of producing several million pounds per month. Pharmaceuticals can also package 500 million bottles, 250 million blister packs, and 150 million pacquettes. Hi-Tech has four ultramodern facilities for producing Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, energy shots, beverages, RTD's, Animal Health products and protein and pre-workout powders. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a leading global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceuticals, nutritional products, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and consumer products with customers throughout the world. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has attained leading positions in key international markets through its wide array of dosage forms and delivery systems, significant manufacturing capacity, global commercial scale and a committed focus on quality and customer service. We have high speed shot lines that will produce 400 shots per minute or 500,000 shots per day per line! We can produce, bottle, and package a wide variety of beverages, including private label water, teas, fruit juices, flavored waters, sports nutrition drinks, pre workout drinks, liquid vitamins, protein based products, vitamin waters, and much more. All you need is an idea. We'll do the rest. The company has among the largest capacity of U.S.-based manufacturers.

Contact:

Brandon Schopp

7707979959

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.