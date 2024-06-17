Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Forms Joint Ventures to Keep Up With Demand of Berberine Cyclosome® - A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Blood Sugar Metabolism Support and Weight Management

NORCROSS, Ga., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge dietary supplements and weight management supplements, is proud to announce joint ventures with a top GMP supplier in China and India for its blockbuster product, Berberine Cyclosome®. This groundbreaking supplement provides a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support and healthy weight management.* Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a leader in phellodendron and berberine research with its Nexrutine® series of berberine extracts, which have over two decades of studies and real-world results in many of Hi-Tech's branded products. Berberine utilizes 250mg of a 97% pure Nexrutine® XS extract naturally derived from phellodendron bark.

Consumer demand in berberine, an herbal compound extracted from various plants, has skyrocketed in popularity in the past year due to increased chatter over social media platforms, such as TikTok. Hi-Tech's Nexrutine® is the most studied berberine extract used for a variety of health-related issues. Berberine has been used for centuries in traditional ayurvedic medicine, however, berberine is notoriously difficult for the body to absorb effectively and often does not yield the desired results. Hi-Tech utilizes a proprietary and clinically-studied form of berberine called Nexrutine® XS Cyclosome®, which applies cutting-edge, ultra-absorption liposome and cyclodextrin technologies to address these challenges. As a result, Hi-Tech's Nexrutine® XS Cyclosome® Berberine boosts bio absorption by over a staggering 1,000% compared to standard raw extracts.

"Hi-Tech is committed to delivering products found in Nature and Backed by Science®," said Jared Wheat, President and CEO of Hi-Tech. "With the joint ventures of the raw material Berberine it will enable our Berberine Cyclosome®, consumers to ensure they can continue to experience the remarkable benefits of berberine from Nexrutine® XS extract naturally derived from phellodendron bark that has unmatched absorption and effectiveness." "Hi-Tech had quadrupled its manufacturing capacity on Berberine to keep up with current demands!"

About Hi-Tech: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through the acquisition of sixteen acquisitions in recent years, which included the manufacturing bases of Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005 and Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania in 2012.Hi Tech also acquired many large brands such as: APS Nutrition, ALR, FormuTech Nutrition, Sports One, Innovative Laboratories, LG Sciences, iForce Nutrition, Prime Nutrition, Top Secret Nutrition, and EAS. Hi-Tech healthcare products based upon its proprietary Cyclosome® Technology. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through Merger and Acquisition activity.

