Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals: Increases Capacity on Precision Protein™ Hydrolyzed Whey

NORCROSS, Ga., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has increased its capacity on Precision Protein™, which is arguably the best protein on the market! Precision Protein™ (100% Hydrolyzed Whey Protein comes with a never-before-seen enzyme known as Embedded Enzyme Technology™ or EET™, which completely changes the way protein behaves in your body. It works by seeking out specific points in the long amino acid chains that make up the protein itself, and hydrolyzing (or breaking them down) in specific parts to increase the release of leucine peptides. By increasing the amount of leucine peptides found in whey, the body responds by seeing a significantly larger increase in muscle protein synthesis, mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin), and PGC-1a4, all of which lead to faster muscle growth, quicker strength gains, and ultimately better results!

Choosing the right whey protein can be a serious headache, but Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals President Jared Wheat breaks it down for us. He says, "Because ingredients must be listed in 'descending order of predominance,' the first protein source you see on the facts panel ingredients list should be Hydrolyzed Whey Protein if you're looking for the fastest-digesting whey. Of course, it would be even better if Hydrolyzed Whey Protein was listed as the only protein source as in Precision Protein™."

So, next time you're staring at a wall of whey protein products wondering what it all means, you won't be in the dark. Hydrolyzed whey is simply a broken-down version of whey that's easier on your digestive system and delivers muscle-friendly protein to your body the fastest way for speedier recovery. If it shows up at the very top of the ingredient list, you've got a good product on your hands. If it shows up as the only ingredient, you've got a GREAT product on your hands

Precision Protein™

100% Hydrolyzed Whey Protein for Immediate Amino Acid Absorption†

Embedded Enzyme Technology™ (EET) for Increased Leucine Peptide-Induced Anabolism†

Increased Hypertrophic Growth and Protein Synthesis†

Upregulation of the mTOR-Signaling Muscle-Building Pathway†

Enhanced Bioavailability and Uptake of BCAAs and EAAs†

New science is emerging that shows that not all proteins are created equally. A recent study has reinforced what many bodybuilders and athletes have long believed; if you aren't using a whey-based protein supplement, but instead using a plant-based protein, you are probably wasting your time. The reason behind whey's superiority all comes down to amino acid content. Every protein is comprised of long amino acid chains, yet each type of protein offers different amounts of aminos, such as the all-important L-leucine. Whey contains the highest amount of this powerful branched-chain amino acid, which is why many associate it with offering the largest degree of muscle growth possible.

It is said that whey is whey is whey when comparing concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate whey proteins and they should all have just about identical L-leucine and amino acid content. EET-based Precision Protein™ offers increased lean muscle building and enhanced weight loss better than literally every other protein option available.

Simply put, if you want to gain more muscle and lose more weight, whey is the best option available. If you want to maximize those results, the most effective protein available is Precision Protein with EET™. In addition, Hi- Tech has produced 14 of the best-tasting flavors available anywhere. From Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream to Blueberry Muffin, S'Mores, Cinnamon Cereal, Frooty Cereal, Neapolitan and Orange Creamsicle to name a few.

