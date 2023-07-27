Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Introduces Berberine Cyclosome® - A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Blood Sugar Metabolism Support and Weight Management

News provided by

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

27 Jul, 2023, 14:58 ET

NORCROSS, Ga., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge dietary supplements and weight management supplements, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Berberine Cyclosome®. This groundbreaking supplement provides a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support and healthy weight management.* Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a leader in phellodendron and berberine research with its Nexrutine® series of berberine extracts, which have over two decades of studies and real-world results in many of Hi-Tech's branded products. Berberine utilizes 250mg of a 97% pure Nexrutine® XS extract naturally derived from phellodendron bark.

Consumer demand in berberine, an herbal compound extracted from various plants, has skyrocketed in popularity in the past few months due to increased chatter over social media platforms, such as TikTok. Hi-Tech's Nexrutine® is the most studied berberine extract used for a variety of health-related issues. Berberine has been used for centuries in traditional ayurvedic medicine, however, berberine is notoriously difficult for the body to absorb effectively and often does not yield the desired results. Hi-Tech utilizes a proprietary and clinically-studied form of berberine called Nexrutine® XS Cyclosome®, which applies cutting-edge, ultra-absorption liposome and cyclodextrin technologies to address these challenges. As a result, Hi-Tech's Nexrutine® XS Cyclosome® Berberine boosts bio absorption by over a staggering 1,000% compared to standard raw extracts.

"Hi-Tech is committed to delivering products found in Nature and Backed by Science®," said Jared Wheat, President and CEO of Hi-Tech. "With the launch of Berberine Cyclosome®, consumers can experience the remarkable benefits of berberine from Nexrutine® XS extract naturally derived from phellodendron bark that has unmatched absorption and effectiveness." "Hi-Tech had quadrupled its manufacturing capacity on Berberine to keep up with current demands!"

About Hi-Tech: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through the acquisition of sixteen acquisitions in recent years, which included the manufacturing bases of Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005 and Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania in 2012.Hi Tech also acquired many large brands such as: APS Nutrition, ALR, FormuTech Nutrition, Sports One, Innovative Laboratories, LG Sciences, iForce Nutrition, Prime Nutrition, Top Secret Nutrition, and EAS. Hi-Tech healthcare products based upon its proprietary Cyclosome® Technology. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through Merger and Acquisition activity.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

Media Contact: Brandon Schopp, (770) 797-9959

SOURCE Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.