Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Introduces SLIMAGLUTIDE® - A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Weight Management and Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonist

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge dietary supplements and weight management supplements, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, SLIMAGLUTIDE®. This groundbreaking supplement provides a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support and healthy weight management.*

Slimaglutide® is a groundbreaking weight management supplement utilizing berberine along with 10 other Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor agonist and secretagogues to provide a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support, healthy weight management and at an affordable cost.* Hi-Tech's Research and Development Team spent over a year researching the active ingredients and compounds that make Slimaglutide®, a Novel and Revolutionary weight management aid that will help millions of people feel great!

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a leader in phellodendron and berberine research with its Nexrutine® series of berberine extracts, which have over two decades of studies and real world results in many of Hi-Tech's branded products. Slimaglutide® utilizes a 97% pure Nexrutine®XS extract naturally derived from phellodendron bark. Slimaglutide® also uses a high grade extract called YGDPure® that has been shown to work via the GLP-1 pathway among other pathways, and in multiple clinical trials has been shown in a 45 day trial that those taking YGD had incredible results! This is just another of the amazing GLP-1 compounds found in Slimaglutide®.

Consumer interest in berberine, an herbal compound extracted from various plants, has skyrocketed in popularity in the past few weeks due to increased chatter over social media platforms, such as TikTok. Hi-Tech's Nexrutine® is the most studied berberine extract used for a variety of health related issues. Berberine has been used for centuries in traditional herbalism and ayurvedic medicine; however, berberine is notoriously difficult for the body to absorb effectively and often does not yield the desired results. Hi-Tech utilizes a proprietary and clinically-studied form of berberine called Nexrutine® XS Cyclosome®, which applies cutting-edge, ultra-absorption liposome and cyclodextrin technologies to address these challenges.

The second pathway Hi-Tech researchers found effective compounds are from glucose-dependent Insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). Hi-Tech developed a proprietary extract called TwinCretin® from the Fagonia Cretia, which stimulated both GLP-1 and GIP secretion, increased cellular hormone content, and upregulated gene expression of proglucagon, GIP and prohormone convertase. The release of GLP-1 and related effects delay gastric emptying and bowel motility, and in addition, exerts pressure on the hypothalamus to alter satiety; thereby, reducing appetite and assisting in weight management. Slimaglutide® is the only omni-faceted nutraceutical on the market to attack both GLP-1 and GIP secretion and is extremely potent when it comes to weight management.

"Hi-Tech is committed to delivering products found in Nature and Backed by Science®," said Jared Wheat, President and CEO of Hi-Tech. "With the launch of Slimaglutide®, consumers can experience the remarkable weight management benefits of GLP-1 receptor agonists and the power of a one-of-a kind- GIP nutraceutical."

About Hi-Tech: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through the acquisition of sixteen acquisitions in recent years, which included the manufacturing bases of Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005 and Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania in 2012. Hi Tech also acquired many large brands such as: APS Nutrition, ALR, FormuTech Nutrition, Sports One, Innovative Laboratories, LG Sciences, iForce Nutrition, Prime Nutrition, Top Secret Nutrition, EAS and BPI Sports. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through Merger and Acquisition activity.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

