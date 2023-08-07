Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Launches Adderex® XR- Launches the Strongest Focus Aid Ever Developed that Supports Increased Concentration, Focus & Productivity

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After being known to have the largest stable in the Weight Management arena, Hi-Tech is poised to become the leader in a new category for focus, concentration, and productivity products with the launch of Adderex® XR. Developed after 20 years of Research and Development by Hi-Tech Adderex® XR utilizes several Hi-Tech proprietary Phenylethylamine compounds –– which are the strongest stimulants and focusing aids available without a prescription! Phenylethylamine (PEA), also known as beta-phenylethylamine or 2-phenylethylamine, is a central nervous system stimulant. Normal amounts of PEA produced in the body support healthy energy levels as well as attention and focus, well-being, happiness, and cognitive function. Most stimulants such as Ephedrine, Amphetamine and Methylphenidate are of the Phenylethylamine class of compounds. Hi-Tech has developed 7 Phenylethylamine and methylphenylethylamine alkaloids for Adderex® XR. Hi-Tech saw the need for this product due to shortages in other focusing products and the growing demand for these compounds.* Adderex® XR | Strongest Focusing Aid without a Prescription — Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals (hitechpharma.com)

PEA is a trace amine whose molecular mechanism of action differs from biogenic amines, such as serotonin or dopamine. Beta Phenylethylamine (PEA) is an endogenous amine that resembles amphetamine in chemical structure and has been identified in human and other mammalian brains and in many peripheral tissues. Chocolate does have significant amounts of phenethylamine that causes brain cells to release dopamine, a neurotransmitter with a feel-good effect. Adderex® XR has the following benefits: 

  • Strongest Focus Aid Without a Prescription*
  • Supports Increased Concentration & Focus*
  • Improved Motivation & Productivity*
  • Provides a Powerful Mood Boost*

"Innovation is vital for Hi-Tech® to stay competitive, adapt to changing market trends, and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers," said Jared Wheat, CEO of Hi-Tech. "Adderex® XR is a next-generation focusing aid and will fill the gap left by other manufacturers lack of production of focusing agents. The Hi-Tech brand continues to surpass retail and marketing benchmarks typically seen from traditional brands and Adderex® XR is estimated to be in thousands of retail health food, pharmacy, and online outlets by the end of the year.

About Hi-Tech: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through the acquisition of sixteen acquisitions in recent years, which included the manufacturing bases of Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005 and Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania in 2012.Hi Tech also acquired many large brands such as: APS Nutrition, ALR, FormuTech Nutrition, Sports One, Innovative Laboratories, LG Sciences, iForce Nutrition, Prime Nutrition, Top Secret Nutrition, and EAS. Hi-Tech healthcare products based upon its proprietary Cyclosome® Technology. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through Merger and Acquisition activity.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

