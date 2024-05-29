Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Launches AMP3D® Pre-Workout Supplement

NORCROSS, Ga., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After being known to have the largest stable in the Pre-Workout arena, Hi-Tech is poised to become the leader once again in pre-workout supplements with today's launch of AMP3D®. Developed after 15 years of Research and Development by Hi-Tech AMP3D® utilizes a Hi-Tech proprietary compound –– Citrulline Silicate (Nitro Rx®) –– which is the strongest Nitric Oxide compound ever developed! AMP3D® also utilizes the Novel Approach called Arginase Inhibition! This Hi-Tech exclusive technology leaves an abundance of L-arginine uncompromised in the muscle pool to create a wealth of NO, leading to maximum muscular vasodilation. AMP3D® pushes the Boundaries of Nitric Oxide Production! AMP3D® is designed to take advantage of the pre-workout window of opportunity to accelerate muscle growth by creating a feeding pool flourishing with compounds that improve training intensity, work performance, and set your muscles up for more rapid recovery.

"Innovation is vital for Hi-Tech® to stay competitive, adapt to changing market trends, and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers," said Jared Wheat, CEO of Hi-Tech. "AMP3D® hits harder, tastes better, and provides insane pumps eviscerating the preworkout products in the marketplace. AMP3D® has been formulated for enhanced performance. We believe that it will quickly become the go-to pre-workout supplement for aspiring athletes and gym goers looking to take their training to the next level."

"AMP3D® is an innovative, intense, wicked pre-workout energy supplement that will be the Cadillas of our preworkout stable, which includes: Mesomorph®, Jack3D®, Ultimate Orang®, and Wicked®. As our consumers will experience, we went to extreme lengths to deliver a one-of-a-kind insane formulation," said Wheat.

AMP3D® is based soundly on cutting-edge scientific principles! AMP3D® utilizes a "straight up the middle" approach by blasting high dosages of L-arginine into the bloodstream along with a highly potent, arginase inhibitor that bonds to arginase enzymes, which render these enzymes incapable of preventing L-arginine from uniting with NOS enzymes on their way to creating NO. Hi-Tech utilizes BEC, the novel arginase inhibitor in AMP3D® to flank the high dosage of L-citrulline, citrulline silicate, agmatine silicate, and arginine Hcl and to take arginase head-on by rendering it useless. This leaves an abundance of L-arginine uncompromised in the muscle pool to create a wealth of NO, leading to maximum muscular vasodilation and enhanced muscular growth. Hi-Tech's also brings its proprietary High Stimulant blend to the formula to fuel athletes to train harder and last longer! It took us 10 years to bring a truly revolutionary pre-workout to market but try AMP3D® and you will see what all the fuss is about!

AMP3D® has worked tirelessly on its flavor system for this next level pre-workout, resulting in an enhanced taste experience for consumers. With six distinct and mouth-watering flavors to choose from – Rocket Pop, Fruit Punch, Peach Rings, Tutti Fruiti, Snow Cone and Blue Razz – AMP3D® is the perfect sports nutrition supplement for athletes seeking to taste victory in their workouts. Not only does this new state-of-the-art formula hit harder, it also tantalizes your taste buds like never before. The Hi-Tech brand continues to surpass retail and marketing benchmarks typically seen from traditional brands and AMP3D® is estimated to be in thousands of retail outlets by the end of the year.

About Hi-Tech: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products. Hi-Tech has been at the forefront of Pre-Workout supplements since the inception of the category. Hi-Tech is a certified cGMP manufacturer that has a dozen brands of dietary supplements, and is licensed to manufacture Over-The-Counter Drugs at its state-of-the-art facilities.

Contact:

Brandon Schopp

770-797-9959

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.