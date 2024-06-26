Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Phase Two Launch of Revolutionary PRO IGF-1® -- The First Successful Production of Actual IGF-1 In A Dietary Supplement

NORCROSS, Ga., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals moves into its Phase two launch of PRO IGF-1®. Hi-Tech is an enormously successful sports nutrition company that is known for innovation and breakthrough products like PRO IGF-1®, which has been shown to enhance athletic performance, muscle gain, and weight loss.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals takes a great invention (IGF-1 peptide derived from whey) and makes it a superior product (Pro-IGF-1®). Our proprietary in-house Liposomal Delivery (LD) system is an applied coating which allows IGF-1 to readily dissolve in liquids and ensures the IGF-1 will bypass digestion; will be transported through the bowel wall; will circulate throughout the body; will reach the organs and cells; and remain bioavailable at the cellular level. Liposomal Delivery makes IGF-1 (and other hormones and nutrients) up to 1,500 % more bioavailable. Without Liposomal Delivery, IGF-1 loses most of its effectiveness. The Liposomal Delivery Difference means that IGF-1 products from Hi-Tech do what they say.

IGF-1 consists of 70 amino acids in a single chain with three intramolecular disulfide bridges. Insulin-like growth factor type 1—commonly known as IGF-1—is a hormone produced naturally in the liver and involved in the human body's growth and development. Pro-IGF-1® is the premier product for serious bodybuilders and athletes - Over 1000% more IGF-1 than Deer Antler and other IGF products! This product has been used by both bodybuilders and professional athletes providing support during extreme exercise or athletic events. Pro-IGF-1® contains a concentrated source of the growth factor matrix and co-factors extracted from a proprietary whey protein and aids recovery and supports the various metabolic processes that occurs in the body at the cell level.

Just like its better-known relative, human growth hormone (HGH), insulin-like growth factors (IGFs) are believed to make an athlete bigger, stronger, and faster. With so many advantages to athletes at all levels who rely on greater strength and performance, Pro-IGF-1® offers the precise formulation to enable the most demanding of athletes to excel through all stages of physical activity.

Produced naturally in the liver and involved in the body's growth and development, IGF-1 is needed for growth hormone to have its effects on muscles and other tissues. The most important factor to consider is IGF-1's ability to achieve hyperplasia. Performance-enhancing drugs will help the body through hypertrophy, which means you are increasing the size of the existing muscle cells. IGF-1 however, will cause hyperplasia, which means you are actually increasing the number of cells in the muscle tissue. These new cells can be utilized through additional training, and use of Hi-Tech patented DHEA compounds, to make even greater muscle gains.

About Hi-Tech: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through its sixteen acquisitions in recent years, which included the manufacturing bases of Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005 and Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania in 2012. Hi-Tech also acquired many large brands such as: APS Nutrition, ALR, FormuTech Nutrition, Sports One, Innovative Laboratories, LG Sciences, iForce Nutrition, Prime Nutrition, Top Secret Nutrition, EAS, and BPI Sports. Hi-Tech healthcare products based upon its proprietary Cyclosome® Technology. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through Merger and Acquisition activity.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

