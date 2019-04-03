Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Release of Tribesterone® -- A Potent Testosterone Booster that is 2100% Stronger than its Closest Competitor!

NORCROSS, Ga., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesterone® is a proprietary oral Natural Health Product containing the clinically tested ingredient Tribulus Terrestris and its active constituent, Protodioscin, to support and increase free testosterone levels in adult males. Tribesterone® is a unique Tribulus product where each tablet contains over 100mg of Protodioscin. This amount is 2100% greater than the 4.68mg found in the closest competitor tested by the Hi-Tech Research & Development team (see chart below).

Hi-Tech Quality Control department ensures that after that the product is extracted using Bulgarian traditional methods to ensure maximum protodioscin, that have been used for years it is standardized to the furostanol saponins including 40% Protodioscin. Most companies tout steroidal saponins when it comes to their tribulus supplements, but there is a big difference between the furostanol saponins and protodioscin, and the general steroidal saponins – common in Chinese and Indian extracts. Hi-Tech has frequently tested many tribulus raw materials and typically the Chinese and Indian tribulus extracts with label claim content of 60-90% saponins according to the Bulgarian spectrophotometric assay test will only be 0.5-5%, which is a staggering difference. Hi-Tech's Tribesterone® is standardized at 60% furostanol saponins with a minimum of 40% protodioscin, according to the Bulgarian spectrophotometric assay. In the end, the Tribesterone® has an extraction rate of 1:55-65 (i.e. they produce 1 kg extract from 55-65 kg of dry herb).

Tribesterone® extracts from Tribulus terrestris standardized for protodioscin content have been demonstrated to produce pro-erectile effects in isolated tissues and elevated mood. It is thought protodioscin achieves this primarily through causing an increase in androgen receptor immunoreactivity, meaning it increases the concentration of androgen receptors in cells, causing the organism to become more sensitive to androgens like testosterone and DHT. The mechanism for these effects has not been clearly established, and while protodioscin has been demonstrated to trigger release of nitric oxide in penile tissue, and also to produce statistically significant increases in the levels of the hormones - testosterone, luteinizing hormone and dehydroepiandrosterone.

Tribulus terrestris has long been quite popular in the folk medicine of the Asian countries and Bulgaria as a medicinal plant in the enhancement of sexual function. Based on that information an original non-hormonal natural product Tribesterone® has been developed by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. The active components of Tribesterone® are steroid saponins of furostanol type. The two dominating furostanol bisglycosides have been identified as protodioscin and protogracillin and have been tested biologically as pure substances.

As far as Tribesterone® is a non-hormonal phytochemical preparation, the testosterone booster has an effect on the hormonal balance in the body. Simultaneously with emphasis upon the sexual system, Tribesterone® has shown a general stimulating action such as motor activity, muscle tone, restorative tonic for vigor, vitality and stamina. For that reason, Tribesterone® is expected to turn the bodybuilding industry on its head.

The purpose of our release of Tribesterone® is to cause bodybuilders to build muscle and gain strength. Hi-Tech also wants those consumers looking for a quality Tribulus ingredient to be able to reap the benefits of this amazing product. In the chart below, Hi-Tech determined Protodioscin content in a number of current tribulus products on the market.

Table 1

Brand MG Protodioscin per tablet/capsule Percentage Difference Tribesterone #C1098 102.96mg Compared to below GAT Sports Tribulus #1806308 4.68mg 2,100 % decrease vs. Tribesterone Gaspari Tribulus #1320818 1.62mg 6,255 % decrease vs. Tribesterone Nutrex Tribulus 1300 Black #1807048 1.36mg 7,470 % decrease vs. Tribesterone Allmax Tribulus x90 #708677 0.94mg 10,853% decrease vs. Tribesterone Now Sport Tribulus #3074068 0.86mg 11,872% decrease vs. Tribesterone RSP Tribulus #2018-02826 0.68mg 15,041% decrease vs. Tribesterone

An analytical investigation in 2019 of seven tribulus preparations available for sale in the US, found insufficient levels of protodioscin in the majority of products except Tribesterone® a Bulgarian tribulus leaf product. Many tribulus products on the market are quite different in phytochemical profile from the genuine Bulgarian extract. A study conducted in the US in late 2001 found that the level of protodioscin varied substantially with the plant part (leaf, stem or fruit) and the origin of the tribulus (Bulgaria, India or China). Only leaf from Bulgaria was high in protodioscin. Leaf samples from Australia and India did not contain protodioscin. If a tribulus product is made from the root or fruit of the plant or is sourced from anywhere else other than eastern Europe, it will probably contain low levels of protodioscin, and will therefore be quite different clinically to the Bulgarian standardized extract. This is despite what might be claimed on the label of such products, because often inferior or inappropriate methods of analysis have been used to measure the protodioscin, such as gravimetric or colorimetric techniques. The quality of tribulus products is best assessed by high performance liquid chromatography, as used in the studies cited above.

The global market for testosterone-related products continues to increase. In 2018, annual revenue generated from testosterone sales in the United States reached an estimated $3.8 billion. According to www.statista.com, testosterone boosters or use among adults worldwide is relatively high in Canada and the United States. This mirrors other data showing that testosterone sales increased from $70 million in 2000 to nearly $2.8 billion in 2013, said Jared Wheat– CEO of Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Wheat believes the increase was driven by advertising aimed at aging baby boomers touting testosterone therapy as a means of retaining vitality and sexual prowess. On the company's first-quarter conference call this spring, Wheat called Tribesterone® "the most well rounded and exciting asset" in development and argued that Tribesterone® is launching with a "far superior" than those currently available.

About Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals (https://www.hitechpharma.com/index.htm) is a leading Sports Nutrition manufacturer. Since 1979, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its sister company, Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals, LLC. have been providing quality custom manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, dietary supplement and beverage industries. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is a cGMP certified company that operates out of Four (4) US Production facilities and (3) Warehouses, totally over 500,000 sq. ft. The two Georgia based production facilities are both located outside Atlanta in the Norcross and Suwanee Advanced Technology areas. Hi-Tech also has Two (2) facilities located outside State College, Pennsylvania. Hi-Tech holds a Drug Manufacturing License issued by the State of Pennsylvania Food and Drug Branch and is registered as a Food and Drug Establishment with the FDA in Pennsylvania. The company ranks among the top dietary supplement companies and generic pharmaceutical companies in several markets around the world and has among the largest capacity of U.S.-based manufacturers.Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has impressive capabilities to supply the global demand of pharmaceuticals. On an annual basis, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals can manufacture 35 billion tablets and 10 billion capsules. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals can also package 500 million bottles, 250 million blister packs, and 150 million pacquettes.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products sold by the large, major retailers across the United States. These retailers include: GNC, Walmart, Kroger, Winn-Dixie, Albertson's, CVS, Duane Reade, Hannaford, Cardinal Health, McKesson, Harmon Stores, Fred Meyer, Osco Drugs, Supervalu, Roundy's, Sav-On Drugs, Meijer, Fruth Pharmacy, Kinney Drug, Kinray, USA Drugs, A&P, Kmart, Amazon.com, and over 5,000 independent drug stores, as well as in more than 80,000 convenience stores throughout the United States.

