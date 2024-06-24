Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals to Launch Highly Purified NMN+ NR Product

NORCROSS, Ga., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical and dietary supplement company, today announced plans to launch a highly purified NMN+NR product following the recent successful completion of a pilot scale launch last year. β-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is a derivative of the B-vitamin niacin, which is believed to significantly improve health and wellness.

NMN is a natural compound found in the human body and is constantly being metabolized. It is also found in trace amounts in certain foods. NMN serves as a precursor to NAD+, which is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and is required for the body's core biological processes, including the human body's energy production, metabolism, and gene expression.

Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) is a naturally occurring molecule found in all cells and a natural building block for NAD⁺ production. NR is designed to elevate NAD⁺ levels, maintain cellular function, and enhance vitality and longevity.†

Together, this combination being designed by Hi-Tech highlights that a multi-target strategy for NAD⁺ restoration such as the use of a precursor in combination with inhibitors and/or activators acting at other key points in the NAD⁺ network may be the optimum approach to NAD⁺ restoration."

NMN+NR are precursors for NAD⁺, which plays a key role in many vital processes, including:Energy production† DNA repair† Regulation of genes† Cellular health and vitality† Immune function† Regulation of the sleep-wake cycle†

Fortunately, NAD+ levels, which naturally decline with age, can be replenished by with high quality NMN+NR supplements. Potential benefits of restoring NAD+ levels include slowing the adverse impacts of aging, support for an improved cardiovascular function, and aiding wellness, a healthy weight management regimen and endurance.

Cyclosome ® Delivery

Standard NMN and NR have limited absorption due to extensive metabolism and low stability.† To address this issue, Hi-Tech uses an advanced liposomal+cyclodextrin delivery system (Cyclosome®) designed to improve the bioavailability, created for better absorption, and a slower release into the bloodstream.†

Jared Wheat, Hi-Tech's CEO, commented, "We are gearing up to launch a highly purified NMN+NR product given the success of our recent pilot launch and high market demand. We expect to leverage Hi-Tech Pharma's proven track record of providing superior ingredients to ensure that customers are buying a high-quality, pure NMN+NR supplement whenever they see our brand. We see NMN+NR as a natural fit for our comprehensive healthcare category, which is an ideal non-medicine therapy; and a new star for our portfolio, which already boasts dozens of products with our proprietary Cyclosome® delivery system, giving us added revenue stability, visibility and the product pipeline needed to support the Company's continued growth."

About Hi-Tech: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is an enormously successful company that creates, manufactures and sells high-quality products. Hi-Tech has been able to increase its market share in the United States through the acquisition of sixteen acquisitions in recent years, which included the manufacturing bases of Synergy Nutritional Industries in 2005 and Nittany Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania in 2012.Hi Tech also acquired many large brands such as: APS Nutrition, ALR, FormuTech Nutrition, Sports One, Innovative Laboratories, LG Sciences, iForce Nutrition, Prime Nutrition, Top Secret Nutrition, and EAS. Hi-Tech healthcare products based upon its proprietary Cyclosome® Technology. Hi-Tech's recent strategy has been, and according to its leaders will continue to be, growth through Merger and Acquisition activity.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

