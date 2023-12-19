Hi2 Global Participates in the 2023 TCFA Forum

Hi2Global

19 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2023, the 29th Annual Summit of The Chinese Finance Association (TCFA) took place in New York. This annual gathering served as a platform for industry leaders, financial academic experts, financial regulators, and TCFA members to share their insights on the latest developments in the global economy and financial markets.

The collaboration between Hi2 Global and TCFA dates back to 2017 when Hi2 Global CEO Jerry Wang attended the 23rd TCFA Annual Meeting in New York, sharing the global investment strategy of Hi2 Global, with a focus on emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

On November 12, 2023, Hi2 Global marked its seventh consecutive attendance at the TCFA summit. Jerry contributed as a forum guest to the discussion on "Artificial Intelligence Revolution in the Financial Sector: Innovation, Insights, and Impact." During this session, he shared insights into the current AI wave and the emerging investment opportunities in the technology sector.

Founded in 1994, TCFA is US-registered non-profit organization aimed at facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge, research and practice in economics and finance, promoting the collaboration and development in the field of economics and finance, and international markets.

Founded in New York in 2014, Hi2 Global is an investment as a service global asset allocation platform. Hi2 Global manages alternative investments including Growth Equity Fund, Private Credit Fund, Emerging Tech Fund and Real Estate Fund, and offers family office services which adopts OCIO model.

