HIA Technologies, Inc. Releases AI-Driven Virtual Patient Education Platform

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HIA Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of their virtual patient education platform HIA TOPICS™ to reduce misinformation and improve engagement and health literacy. Leveraging 20+ years of academic research in human/computer interaction, digital humans, and advanced AI and XR technologies, HIA TOPICS allows providers to create their own virtual learning environments, eliminates barriers to medically validated information, and connects patients to real-time answers from their physician via voice-enabled conversational AI.

"Physicians constantly combat misinformation during our limited time with patients. Through HIA TOPICS, my patients receive my evidence-based education in a format that is interactive and enjoyable," says Alidad Ghiassi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at HIA and Orthopaedic surgeon. "My patients love to ask questions, hear my answers, and engage deeper with my digital agent. As a result, they're activated to participate in decision making."

With HIA TOPICS clinicians prescribe physician-authored education from a library of healthcare topics. Digital agents then host interactive presentations wherein patients can ask questions and hear their physician's answers thanks to physician-controlled AI.

CEO Vacit Arat states, "Our method of matching physician-authored responses to real-time patient questions simulates live interactions with pinpoint accuracy." He adds, "Patients get trusted information from the source, stop error-prone internet searches, and reconnect with their providers from the safety of home. Furthermore, clinicians realize time-savings by shifting educational upkeep to their digital agents and monitoring compliance with reports and interfaceable records."

HIA Technologies, inc. aims to empower clinicians and reduce strain on the healthcare industry by shifting inefficient intake, education, and monitoring, tasks to its suite of HIPAA-compliant solutions.

About HIA Technologies

HIA Technologies, Inc. was founded with the mission to vastly expand the ways businesses reach their audiences, allowing them to have intimate, personalized, conversations in an efficient, precise, and low-cost manner. HIA's Embodied AI technology is a transformative user interface that allows artificially intelligent interactive characters to conduct sophisticated conversations with people, educate them, ask and answer questions, and report back on the interactions. A result of 20+ years of research in human-computer interaction, digital humans, AI, and XR, HIA's products allow businesses to quickly create and deploy conversations at scale, opening the door to endless engagement opportunities.

