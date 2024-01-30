HIA Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizes Video Engagement with Qvio™️, a Groundbreaking Interactive Video Platform

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIA Technologies, Inc., a leader in innovative technology solutions, announces the launch of Qvio™️, the world's first interactive video platform that empowers viewers to interrupt videos with questions and receive instant answers directly from the video's creator. Because the platform allows creators to use their existing content, creators can capitalize on their prior investments while adding new engagement opportunities. The patented platform transforms the traditional video-watching experience and holds immense potential for reshaping the realms of education, learning, and brand marketing.

HIA Technologies seeks to turn a new chapter in education with the introduction of Qvio™️ two-way interactive video.

In education, learning, and development, Qvio becomes a game-changer by enabling educators to deliver content more dynamically and engagingly. Learners can now interact with the media publisher in real-time and receive answers to questions exactly as the publisher intended. This dynamic approach to learning enhances comprehension and caters to diverse learning styles and environments, promoting equity in education. Compared to question and answer models available today which provide replies at a later time or outside of the session (via the public comments section), Qvio's conversational approach keeps the viewer engaged in the moment and avoids disruption.

Qvio answers come directly from the content creator via Creator-Controlled AI™️, which relies on the creator to approve the answers before publishing the video. This guardrail ensures the answers cannot go rogue, eliminating the risk of "AI hallucinations" and AI plagiarism. These validated answers are delivered instantly, accompanied by additional multimedia that reinforces the response, brand, or other calls to action.

"For too long, video content has been a one-way street, a passive viewing experience with no ability for viewers to dive deeper into the topics presented or have their questions answered. Qvio transforms videos into two-way conversations between viewers and content creators, allowing viewers to actively engage with the material for a more personalized experience and better comprehension of the topics presented," says Vacit Arat, CEO of HIA Technologies, Inc.

Beyond education, Qvio's impact extends into the brand marketing space, providing marketers with a unique tool to connect with their audience. By incorporating interactive elements into their video campaigns, brands can create a more memorable and personalized experience. Viewers can ask questions about products or services directly within the video, leading to a more informed and engaged consumer base. Marketers can conserve budgets by upcycling existing media while expanding their customer touchpoints.

Qvio introduces the concept of "insight" filters, allowing users to query videos based on specific keywords, themes, or topics of interest. This feature enhances the overall user experience, enabling viewers to jump to relevant portions of the content that align with their specific needs or preferences, saving time and ensuring that users can extract the most value from the content.

Content creators also benefit from Qvio's robust analytics, gaining valuable insights into what their audience wants to know. This data-driven approach enables creators to tailor their content to meet their viewers' needs and interests, ultimately driving audience engagement, awareness, and retention.

HIA Technologies, Inc. invites educators, content creators, and marketers to explore the limitless possibilities of Qvio and join the movement toward a more interactive and engaging digital landscape.

www.Qvio.AI

About HIA Technologies, Inc.

HIA was founded with the mission to transform education by vastly expanding the reach and efficiency of organizations to deliver precise, personalized and thorough information to their audiences.

HIA's Author-Controlled AI™️ (ACAI) technology empowers educators to make themselves digitally available to their audiences 24/7 in a fully 2-way interactive fashion, answering questions in their own words, asking questions to collect information and test comprehension, and capture meaningful, measurable data to foster continual improvement. Working at the intersection of human-computer interaction, AI, and XR technologies, HIA's products allow organizations to quickly create and deploy conversations at scale, opening the door to endless engagement opportunities.

